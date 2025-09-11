Apple Watch hypertension tool cleared for release – and it’s coming soon

What’s happened? Apple’s new hypertension detection tool for the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, as well as the older Series 10, Series 9, and Ultra 2 models, has been cleared for release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bloomberg reported on Thursday. It means that the tool will be available from next week in 150 countries and regions, including the U.S. and the European Union.

What does it mean?

Anyone with a new or recent Apple Watch (SE 3 excluded) will be able to use the new tool. It works in the background by using the Apple Watch’s optical heart sensor to monitor for signs of hypertension, a condition where your body’s blood pressure remains consistently high.

If hypertension is detected, you’ll receive a notification suggesting that you share the results with your doctor.

Apple says hypertension is the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, and affects around 1.3 billion adults around the world.

It can often go undiagnosed because it’s hard to spot, so having a tool to detect it on your Apple Watch is a game-changer.

Recommended Videos

Okay, what’s next? The Apple Watch’s new hypertension feature will be delivered as part of WatchOS 26, which launches on Monday, September 15. Once you’ve installed it, you won’t have to do anything. Indeed, it’s one of those rare device features that you hope to never have to engage with. But if you do get an alert, it could save your life.