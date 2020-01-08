This story is part of our continuing coverage of CES 2020, including tech and gadgets from the showroom floor.

CES 2020 has proven to be great for the smartwatch fan, with a variety of interesting new launches, and a treasure trove of more unusual models hidden away in the halls of the convention center. Models from Fossil, Diesel, Withings, and many others have captured headlines already, plus there are several more from names you may not be so familiar with. Here are the best smartwatches we’ve seen at CES 2020 so far.

New Fossil Gen 5

The 5th generation Fossil smartwatch has been updated with a new diver-style design, tapping into a very popular trend in traditional watches. There are three new color options for the diver-look Gen 5 watch, starting out with a steel body and black strap option, but this is overshadowed by the other two versions.

A blue silicone strap matches with the second model’s grey and blue bezel, while the popular “Pepsi” look has been emulated on the third version, with its blue and red bezel matched with a metal bracelet. The watch specification remains the same as the current Gen 5 smartwatch, meaning a 44mm case, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, Google WearOS, and a battery-extending mode too.

Diesel On Fadelite

Diesel has also tapped into a trend seen primarily on its own traditional watches — a translucent case and strap design — for the stunning On Fadelite. Available in four versions — blue, red, black, and all clear — these are highly fashionable and really eye-catching. What’s more, it’s making a special edition version with the artist Mad Dog Jones, which comes with a unique strap, presentation box, and even a cleaning cloth.

The watch is smaller than some of Diesel’s previous smartwatches and has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor inside with 512MB of RAM, plus Google’s WearOS software installed. It will be released around March this year for $275.

Skagen Falster 3

Another minimalist masterpiece from the Scandinavian brand, the new Skagen Falster 3 is also joined by a sleek special edition made with DJ and producer Kygo. The Falster 3 has a 1.3-inch screen, the Snapdragon 3100 processor, and Google’s WearOS, just like the Diesel and new Fossil smartwatches, but the design sets it apart.

The simple circular case is matched to a selection of great straps, including a very swish blue fabric version, and a mesh metal band too. The special X by Kygo version has a black body and strap, with a white keeper marked with Kygo’s logo, plus there’s an embossed X logo on the strap. It’s sleek and cool. All will be priced from $295 and will be released in the next few months.

Suunto 7

Outdoor fitness specialist brand Suunto has announced its first WearOS smartwatch at CES 2020. Called the Suunto 7, it is aimed primarily at Suunto’s hardcore fans, as it includes many of the same fitness features that have given the Finnish brand such a dedicated following already. This includes showing running and hiking trails on a map based on their popularity, along with 70 different sports tracking modes.

However, it’s the clever battery technology that impresses, with the watch promising to deliver hours of full fitness tracking even after working a full day beforehand. There are several different colors to choose from, and the Suunto 7 will cost $500 when it’s released at the end of January 2020.

Withings ScanWatch

The ScanWatch is the latest Withings smartwatch and aims to help people identify the warning signs they suffer from sleep apnea, a condition of which 80% of those that suffer from it, don’t realize they do so. It does this using a new SpO2 sensor on the back to measure blood oxygen levels, particularly when you sleep, and collates data that can be shared with a medical professional.

Aside from this, the ScanWatch also has a slightly larger and more pixel-dense AMOLED screen on the front, making data and notifications easier to read. Available in two sizes — 38mm and 42mm — the ScanWatch will be on sale in the next few months starting at $250.

Amazfit T-Rex

Just $140 buys you the T-Rex, a durable smartwatch from budget wearable masters Amazfit. The case has passed military standard tests, is water-resistant, and made from a tough polymer material. The touchscreen is recessed and covered in Gorilla Glass 3, and there are four protected buttons on the side of the watch too. It runs Amazfit’s own software, has GPS on board, fitness tracking, and notification support for your phone. It works with both Android and iOS and is available to buy starting January 8.

IEVA Time-C

The unusual Time-C watch from IEVA isn’t “smart” in the way we usually expect, as it does not deliver notifications on your wrist. Instead, it’s designed to make you more aware of the environment around you, with its sensors detecting everything from temperature and humidity levels, to noise, light, and UV. Using the data collected, the watch recommends beauty products to combat the effects of environmental stress on your body.

A Swiss-made movement ensures it keeps great time, while sapphire crystal keeps the screen from being scratched, plus the French design is eye-catching and different. A true luxury product, the Time-A will be available later this year and could cost more than $1,000.

