Honor has finally taken the wraps off of the new Honor View 20 smartphone, a device that could be one of the phones to beat in 2019. Honor also unveiled the new Honor Watch, which comes in two models — the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream.

The Honor Watch Magic isn’t necessarily all that much of a surprise, given the fact that the device was launched in China last year — so we already know pretty much everything there is to know about it.

Both the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream are built with stainless steel and come in at 32.5g (1.15oz) and a thickness of 9.8mm. Apart from that, the watches offer a ceramic coating that Honor says is six times “tougher than stainless steel,” meaning it should be able to resist scratches pretty easily.

The AMOLED display on the two watches comes in at 1.2 inches, with a resolution of 390 x 390 — which equates to a pixel density of 326 pixels-per-inch. Under the hood, the phones have a dual chipset aimed at a high level of efficiency. Because of that, Honor says that the watches will last a hefty seven days on a single charge — which is pretty incredible. Not only that, but they’ll get a full day of use with only 10 minutes of charging. That could make the Honor Watch the way to go for those that don’t like thinking about battery life all the time.

Smartwatches are all about fitness tracking, and the Honor Watch is no slouch in that department either. The device has a 24-hour heart rate monitors. It’s also water-resistant to up to 50 meters, meaning you can use it to track your swimming. It also offers Honor’s TruSleep slumber monitoring, TruRelax blood pressure monitoring, and more.

So what’s the difference between the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Watch Dream? Well, it seems to be the colors. The Honor Watch Magic comes in Lava Black, Dark Blue, and Moonlight Silver, while the Honor Dream comes in Coral Pink and White Apricot.

But what about pricing and availability? The Honor Watch Magic comes in at 180 euros, which equates to around $205 U.S. It’ll be available in the U.K. and other parts of Europe starting on January 23 — but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any U.S. availability any time soon. We’ll update this article if that changes.