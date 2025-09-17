 Skip to main content
Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses put a screen on your face without looking dorky

The concept is pretty cool and practical, but Zuckerberg's demo failed on stage. Many, many times.

By
Meta Ray-Ban Display and EMG Band.
Meta

Meta has finally lifted the covers from its screen-equipped AI smart glasses, the Meta Ray-Ban Display. The new smart glasses start at $799, and come with the glasses and the wrist-worn Meta Neural Band in the retail package. They will be available starting September 30 via Best Buy, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Ray-Ban Stores, and Verizon stores in the US, followed by international sales next year.

What’s the big draw?

The most notable element of the new Meta glasses is the in-lens display, which allows users to see a preview of the media captured by the onboard camera, handle calls, see translated text, and interact with Meta AI. The whole experience runs standalone on the full-color, high-resolution panel that is placed on the right lens.

Close view of Meta Ray-Ban Display.
Meta

“This isn’t about strapping a phone to your face. It’s about helping you quickly accomplish some of your everyday tasks without breaking your flow,” says Meta, adding that the display is designed for short bursts of user interaction.

Calls and texts are tethered to WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and the connected phone. The display will also assist with turn-by-turn navigation using a visual map, provide captions, and help with language translation, as well.

The real star of the show

One of my biggest pet peeves with smart glasses is that they require you to speak the voice command or tap on the sides. It’s awkward, and not always feasible. On the Meta Ray-Ban Display, the company is solving that problem with an EMG (electromyography) wristband.

People wearing Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.
Meta

Dubbed the Meta Neural Band, the wearable band lets users scroll and click using finger gestures, similar to the gestures you get with the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. Down the road, Meta says users will also be able to “write out messages using subtle finger movements.”

The band essentially reads muscle movements, interprets them into signals, and performs the desired task. It offers IPX7-tier water resistance and can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, while the glasses last up to six hours per charge and extend up to 30 hours with the collapsible charging case.

