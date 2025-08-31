 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. Features

Three Pixel Watch 4 features that Apple and Samsung should copy

By
Google Pixel Watch 4 in black in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Last month, Google announced the new Pixel Watch 4 alongside its new Pixel 10 family featuring the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The phones took center stage at the Jimmy Fallon-hosted press event in New York, particularly thanks to the new MagSafe-like Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging feature and a 100x zoom feature designed to challenge the best smartphone cameras from Samsung and Oppo

Recommended Videos

Despite taking a backseat to its cellular siblings, the Pixel Watch 4 is fantastic in its own right, and three features have me excited for its launch in early October. This delayed launch means it will be released after the Apple Watch 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, which will be launched alongside the iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, next month.

Here are the features that Apple and other smartwatch makers should copy from the Pixel Watch 4.

Gemini-powered AI Fitbit Personal Health Coach

Gemini-powered AI Fitbit personal health coach hero
Google

If there’s one feature that you’ll remember about the Pixel Watch 4, it’s probably Google’s new Gemini-powered AI Health Coach. I experienced a brief demonstration during the Pixel Watch 4 launch, and from what I saw, Google’s AI Health Coach is the health feature I was waiting for.

The premise of this feature is fantastic, and it matches similar AI health coaches on wearables like the Whoop 5 band and the Oura Ring 4. Built with Gemini, it analyzes all the data stored in the Fitbit app — including data collected from third-party devices connected via Health Connect — and enables on-demand and ongoing analysis.

Gemini AI Health coach on the Pixel Watch 4 displayed on the Pixel 10 Pro
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Gemini already knows a lot about you, and as part of your fitness journey, it’ll help you evaluate and set your goals. Once your goals are set, the Fitbit personal health coach will analyze all available data and then provide recommendations on how to achieve the goal you’ve set.

Using live data from a Google employee — rather than a staged demonstration, as one might expect for a feature two months from launch — I was able to see the Fitbit Personal Health Coach in action. A simple request for advice on how to improve VO2Max levels — a measure of your aerobic fitness level — yielded trend data, recommendations, tailored exercise plans, and easy access to the underlying data.

Related: 
The new chip in the Pixel Watch 4 is a huge deal for all wearables

This feature will inevitably need to evolve considerably over the coming years, but the Fitbit personal health coach has me excited for AI to come to our wearables. I hope it can consult my medical devices, like my CGM for glucose measurement, and provide recommendations that incorporate that data as well.

Standalone Satellite Communication

Emergency SOS on the Pixel Watch 4
Google

Beyond the Fitbit personal health coach, there’s one feature that could save your life in an emergency: the Pixel Watch 4 is the first to support Standalone Satellite Communication. It works the same way as the best phones, and can connect to satellites for emergency calls or texts. 

The Pixel Watch 4 is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, which utilizes the same 4nm SoC as the first-generation model and is designed to enable new features, such as Satellite communication, rather than providing a raw power boost. While the feature is only available on Pixel Watch 4 LTE models and in the contiguous United States, it could still be lifesaving for those who hike or climb in remote areas where a regular cell signal is unreliable. 

Google Pixel Watch 4 in black in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

During an emergency, the feature will activate if you attempt to make a 911 emergency call and it fails to connect due to a weak signal. The Pixel Watch 4 will ask you a series of brief questions to understand the nature of the emergency, and dispatch all of this information — as well as your GPS coordinates — to the emergency responders. 

It’s an elegant way to implement this, and I have no concerns about its viability, especially since Google has partnered with Garmin. As discovered by DCRainMaker, the emergency response is powered by Garmin Response Center, which has deployed emergency services to help users of devices like the Garmin inReach in emergencies on more than 20,000 occasions since its inception.

Raise to talk for Gemini

Google Pixel Watch 4 in black on a charger
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I’m a firm believer that Gemini and AI are designed for the smartwatch form factor. Gemini first launched on the Pixel Watch 3 two months ago, and last month’s Galaxy Watch 8 series was the first to come with Gemini preloaded by default. With the Pixel Watch 4​​, Google has implemented a quality-of-life improvement that could make all the difference.

As the name suggests, the Pixel Watch 4 is the first to enable a new Raise-to-talk feature that lets you lift the Pixel Watch 4 to your face to activate Gemini, so you don’t need to use the “hey, Google” hotword. This makes it far more convenient, especially as it works extremely well. It’s a feature that every smartwatch maker should definitely copy.

Google’s AI coach could be the best use of AI on a wearable yet

Beyond these three major features, the Pixel Watch 4 also has a few additional enhancements, including a larger display, dual-band GPS, and wireless charging, which bring it on par with the best smartwatches, such as Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Google Pixel Watch 4 in black in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Google says the display features a 10% larger touchscreen than the Pixel Watch 3, while the bezels are 16% smaller. Combined, this makes the Pixel Watch 4 look particularly stylish, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits matches the best from Samsung as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Google’s AI coach could be the best use of AI on a wearable yet, and we’re just months into Gemini on smartwatches.. The change to wireless charging also means the Pixel Watch 4 is far easier and faster to charge, and brings it in line with the competition. However, the charging puck is fairly small, and it may be challenging to obtain a spare charger if needed.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Revisiting the Pixel Watch 3 one year later: is it still the best?
A demonstration of the new running features for the Google Pixel Watch 3 in the Fitbit app.

It's been almost a year since Google announced the Pixel Watch 3. The third-generation smartwatch was the first to feature closer integration with the beloved Fitbit platform, following Google's acquisition of Fitbit a couple of years prior. 

Our Pixel Watch 3 review found that Google's latest smartwatch is one of the best on the market, thanks to its larger size, excellent build quality, smaller bezels, impressive battery life, useful running features, and robust health tracking capabilities. 

Read more
Four features the new Pixel Watch 4 needs to have
The display on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Last year's Pixel Watch 3 was one of my favorite wearables and one of the best Google wearables ever, but a year later, rivals such as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Apple Watch Series 10 have left the Pixel Watch 3 in need of an update. 

Thankfully, Google is on track to deliver, with the Pixel Watch 4 expected to launch on August 20 alongside the new Pixel 10 series. The Pixel Watch 3 is already one of the best smartwatches, but here are four features that the Pixel Watch 4 needs to maintain its position. 

Read more
OnePlus makes Apple Watch owners jealous with novel charging cable
Apple owners are having to pay a lot more for the privilage
A OnePlus smartwatch being connected to the POGO pin on the OnePlus 2-in-1 charging cable

Update 07/16: we've now included mention of Nomad's 2-in-1 charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

Look, I get it. Charging cables aren't exactly the sexiest product in the tech world and I'd forgive you for rolling your eyes - but OnePlus has introduced a new cable at a price point which makes it way more accessible than rivals.

Read more