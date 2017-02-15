Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Slidebox
Swipe through your photos one by one and quickly swipe up to trash or tap to save to an iOS album. You can finally get your photos organized.
Forager
This app is a professional meal planner in your pocket which optimizes your nutrition and leads toward the body you want fast.
FancyDays
FancyDays helps you manage those days that matter to you and count down to them. You will never forget those important days with this app.
TranslateSafari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of the Safari app.
A must-have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.
Pimp My Message
Your friends won’t believe their eyes when they see color text messages arrive. Pick colors to match your school, company, favorite teams, your mood, or message.
Size Your Ring
There is no need to go into the jeweler to get your finger sized. This app has it all — be extra prepared for next Valentine’s Day with Size Your Ring.
