Carvana launches third car vending machine, second in Texas

Two months after debuting a coin-operated car vending machine in Houston, Texas, Carvana has launched another site – this time in Austin.

The all-glass structure stands five stories tall, contains three delivery bays and stores up to 20 vehicles that are loaded in advance of a customer’s pick-up. The point of the service is so customers won’t need to hassle with sales people, but Carvana reps are available on-site to help with the process (as there’s a good chance many people will be first-time car vending buyers).

“We launched our free car delivery service in Austin in late 2015, and we’ve received positive feedback from customers in the area since then. The demand has been so great that it made sense for us to deepen our service in Austin with a Car Vending Machine,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Austin has an incredibly vibrant tech and innovation scene that aligns with Carvana’s mission, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring the next Car Vending Machine to the city.”

Anyone who lives 100 miles outside of the Austin metropolitan area that wants to pickup their car in person will get up to a $200 subsidy for airfare, plus a transport from the Austin airport.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but did you know that applies to vending machines?

Online auto retailer Carvana has officially launched its second coin-operated Car Vending Machine in Houston, Texas, and this one is even bigger than the original in Nashville, Tennessee. Standing eight stories tall, the sleek glass structure holds 30 cars and features four attached delivery bays, each wearing the Houston cityscape on the delivery bay door.

“People responded so positively to our Nashville Vending Machine that we knew we had to bring the experience to additional markets,” said Ernie Garcia, CEO of Carvana. “Houston is a natural fit for a Car Vending Machine, and we are thrilled to be able to offer customers this unique and, we hope, memorable pick-up option in addition to the free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery services we launched in Houston late last year.”

Like the Nashville location, the Houston Car Vending Machine works by linking to Carvana’s website. Customers can search for, purchase, finance, and even trade in a car online, then they choose between home delivery or a unique Car Vending Machine experience. If they select the latter (and why wouldn’t they?), buyers head to the site where they receive an oversized Carvana coin to drop in the custom slot. Then, just like a mid-day snack break, the car automatically moves from its perch down to the delivery bay for the customer to enjoy. We don’t recommend shaking the machine.

If you live in the area, Carvana’s second Car Vending Machine is located at 10939 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas. The service is free to use for all Carvana patrons, and if you happen to live more than 100 miles from the Houston metro area, the brand will subsidize $200 for airfare and arrange white glove transportation (of you) from the Houston airport.

