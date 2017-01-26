WWII and amphibious car collectors take note: 1944 VW Schwimmwagen on eBay

Why it matters to you If you collect old cars or WWII memorabilia, or just like checking out unusual vehicles, this eBay listing is pretty cool.

This eBay listing ticks the boxes for many collectors, or just for people who like to look at interesting older cars.

Old car buffs, World War II collectors, and people who think amphibious vehicles are the best idea ever need to check out this 1944 Volkswagen Schwimmwagen Type 166 currently listed as a Buy It Now item on eBay.

According to statements by the owner on the listing, the dual-purpose VW has been driven less than 100 miles since restoration but does need freshening up. He wrote, “Ran great when I parked it in the warehouse a year ago. Needs fluids changed and a 6-volt battery to run.” The vehicle comes with an extra transmission and propeller out drive plus other spare parts. There is no mention of whether this vehicle has been in the water since restoration, if ever.

More: Lamborghini tops list of most expensive vehicles sold on eBay Motors in 2016

The Schwimmwagen is currently located in Scotts Valley, California and will need to be shipped from or picked up there. The registration status is currently “non-operative” and it has CA license plate “44 VW.” The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) may amuse you in its brevity, 11677. According to the listing, the restoration was done in Germany with supportive photos and documentation included in the sale.

The VW Schwimmwagen has four-wheel drive and runs on gasoline. According to Wikipedia, The Type 166 “is the most numerous mass-produced amphibious car in history” with 14,265 made from 1942 to 1944. Powered by a 25 hp, 1,131 cc engine, the 4-speed manual transmission has a 2-speed transfer case and its four-wheel drive works only in first gear and reverse. Also according to Wikipedia, only 189 specimens are thought to exist today by the Schwimmwagen Registry, of which only 13 have not been restored.

The Schwimmwagen listed on eBay has a Buy It Now price of $180,000 with an immediate $500 payment from a buyer — a good move to minimize false bids. The listing expires on Monday, January 30 at 9:36 a.m. PT.