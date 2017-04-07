Does Infiniti’s QX80 Monograph concept preview a worthy Range Rover rival?

Why it matters to you Infiniti wants to turn its QX80 SUV into a serious rival for the Range Rover and Escalade.

Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand has tried to go head to head with the Germans in the sporty luxury car sector, but now the Japanese automaker is focusing on a different area of the market.

Debuting ahead of the 2017 New York Auto Show, the Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept previews the next version of Infiniti’s full-size SUV. The concept will be unveiled April 11, but Infiniti released an image ahead of time showing the styling direction it will go in.

The Monograph retains much of the current QX80’s boxy, traditional SUV styling, but with some more unorthodox elements that bring it closer to Infiniti’s cars and crossovers. The more sculpted grille and headlights show DNA from the Q60 coupe and QX30 pseudo-crossover. The front bumper is more aggressive than anything currently seen on large luxury SUVs, with massive side air intakes and a lower element that juts out from the rest of the front end, giving the QX80 a bad case of underbite.

The current QX80 shares a platform with the Nissan Armada, and both models stem from the Nissan Patrol sold overseas. While both the QX80 and Armada are marketed more as luxury cruisers in the vein of the Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator, the Patrol has built a reputation over several decades as a competent off-roader. It’s basically Nissan’s equivalent of the Range Rover.

While many customers likely cross-shop the QX80 with Land Rover’s flagship, it’s unlikely that Infiniti will start emphasizing off-road ability. Given the similar overall shape of the Monograph concept to the current QX80, it’s actually unclear whether the new model the Monograph previews will be a refresh or a full redesign.

We’ll have the full story on this blinged-out SUV concept when it makes its first public appearance in the Big Apple next week.