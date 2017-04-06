‘Copzilla’ Nissan GT-R police car will haunt scofflaws’ dreams

Why it matters to you This beastly Nissan GT-R is one police car you definitely don't want to see flashing its lights in your rearview.

Just one glance at this Nissan GT-R police car could cripple speeders with permanent anxiety. Good thing it’s just for show.

Officially known as Police Pursuit #23, and nicknamed “Copzilla,” this fearsome police car was built by Nissan solely for the 2017 New York Auto Show. It’s decked out in the livery of the fictional Skyline Metro Police Department, a play on both the New York City Skyline and the fact that the GT-R used to be called the Skyline GT-R.

In addition to the obligatory police lights and push bar, Copzilla features modified bodywork that’s part tuner, part Mad Max. It has one of the most over-the-top rear spoilers we’ve ever seen, plus flared fenders concealing some monstrous wheels. Measuring 20 inches in diameter, they’re aluminum but made to look like the steel wheels on most cop cars. They’ve also got spikes.

More: Lamborghini delivers a Huracán to Italian police

The 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V6, six-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive system are all stock, although Nissan did swap in adjustable coilovers to lower the car a bit. With 565 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, Copzilla should have no problem catching miscreants.

Alongside the cop car, Nissan will show a new version of the GT-R in New York that people can actually buy. The 2017 GT-R Track Edition splits the difference between the “base” GT-R Premium and the more hardcore NISMO model, and completes the overhaul of the Nissan lineup begun last year. Nissan will also show a new Heritage Edition of the 370Z.

The 2017 GT-R received the most extensive updates since Nissan launched the current R35 generation in 2007. Changes included revised exterior styling, a redesigned dashboard, and a greater emphasis on comfort and refinement. But the GT-R is still a fairly old design, and a clean-sheet redesign is likely still a few years away. So far though, the GT-R still seems to be doing fine.