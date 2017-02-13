Pininfarina teams up with F1 and Indy racing legend on a new supercar concept

Why it matters to you The Pininfarina-made supercar concept to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show will offer enthusiasts another outlet for their fantasies.

Every international auto show is a chance for manufacturers to preview their latest production vehicles and concepts, but only one show is tailored to supercars. The Geneva Motor Show in March rolls out the red carpet for the most exclusive brands to show off their dream works.

Pininfariana, an iconic Italian design firm, wouldn’t choose any other stage to show off its new concept vehicle, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo. The name is in large part owed to the car’s developer, Formula 1 champion and Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi. Working with Pininfarina, Fittipaldi created a limited-edition track car that will use a naturally aspirated V8 good for more than 592 horsepower.

Details about the car are limited, but we do know it will weigh around 2,200 pounds and will use a carbon fiber monocoque chassis.

“Owner-drivers can expect reliability, lower maintenance cost, and minimal mechanic and tech teams — which means more time and elation on the track,” said Fittipaldi. Autocar brings us these two teaser images, which shows the chassis and rear of the car.

Like other Gran Turismo-named vehicles, this one will be added to PlayStation’s Gran Turismo game. Unlike some GT concepts, however, Pininfarina’s car will be produced, albeit in very small quantities (we aren’t sure how small yet).

“[Fittipaldi’s] sole mission was to apply all his track knowledge on creating a new experience that will elevate the driving ability of all supercar enthusiasts from around the world,” said a Pininfarina spokesman.

Doesn’t that sound nice? I’m going to imagine that Pininfarina means every supercar enthusiast will get a chance to drive the EF7 Vision GT and have their driving abilities “elevated.”

We’ll learn more about the car closer to its debut on March 7. Pininfarina is also planning to show a sedan concept during the Geneva show dates.