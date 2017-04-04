Apple announces big plans to revamp the iMac in the not-so-near future

Why it matters to you Apple's promise to remain dedicated to the iMac illustrates that the company isn't planning to get out of the desktop hardware business anytime soon and that is good news for Mac loyalists.

At a roundtable discussion held on Apple’s main campus, a surprising thing happened: Apple executives admitted their current strategy for Mac desktop hardware was flawed and promised an all-new lineup of Mac Pros and iMacs in the not-so-near future.

According to John Gruber, who attended the small roundtable discussion with some of Apple’s top executives, Apple not only has plans to revitalize the iMac lineup but is eager to illustrate that it has not forgotten about desktop Mac users.

At the roundtable, Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller, senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi, and vice president of hardware engineering John Ternus were all on hand to discuss the company’s plans for the iMac lineup and don’t worry, the iMac isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“There’s still even further we can take iMac as a high-performance, pro system, and we think that form factor can address even more of the pro market,” Federighi said.

Apple reportedly has plans to revamp the iMac in the future but according to the execs present at the roundtable, it’s probably not going to happen this year. They were, however, eager to point out that desktop Mac sales make up about 20 percent of their overall computer sales and Apple has no plans to abandon the desktop space anytime soon.

Despite MacBooks making up the other 80 percent of its computer sales worldwide, desktop Mac sales make up about $25 billion dollars a year for Apple and the iMac is their most popular desktop system, so it’s not going anywhere.

It might be a while before we hear more from Apple about the future of the iMac, but this roundtable discussion served as a bit of a pre-announcement to reassure loyal customers who might be considering a jump to Windows.