Save some cash with a refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Why it matters to you If you've been hankering for a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar but the price has held you back, consider a refurbished machine.

Apple’s 2016 refresh of its MacBook Pro line was notable for the new Touch Bar OLED touchscreen input device and a design that significantly reduced the machine’s thickness. One thing that didn’t change is the premium nature of the MacBook Pro line, including in terms of pricing.

If the $2,399 starting price of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is a little salty for you, then you may have another option that could make things a little more affordable. Apple has now added the largest model of the new MacBook Pros to its line of refurbished machines, offering up some real savings, as 9to5Mac reports.

Some people have an aversion to used PCs, which might be a bit shortsighted considering that manufacturer refurbished machines can be just as reliable as machines coming straight off of the assembly line. In many cases, refurbished machines have received a close inspection by qualified technicians, ensuring that they’re at least as good as new.

Apple’s stands behind its own refurbished machines with a full one-year limited warranty, and the firm will even let you give that refurbished MacBook Pro a try with a 14-day return policy. These are the same basic benefits afforded to Apple’s new machines, demonstrating the company’s confidence that you’re making a quality purchase.

Most important, perhaps, are the savings you can realize by going with a refurbished MacBook Pro. Current 15-inch options include:

15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.7GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core, 16GB LPDDR3-2133MHz RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 455: Normally $2,799, refurbished price $2,379.

15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core, 16GB LPDDR3-2133MHz RAM, 256GB SSD, Radeon Pro 450: Normally $2,399, refurbished price $2,039.

15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core, 16GB LPDDR3-2133MHz RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 450: Normally $2,599, refurbished price $2,209.

That’s just a selection of the refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro machines that Apple currently has on offer. The list changes regularly, and so you’ll want to make sure to bookmark that page and check in often for the best deals. If you’ve been wanting to pick up a new machine but the retail price has been holding you back, then maybe a refurb is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.