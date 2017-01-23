Apple fixes MacBook Pro graphics glitches with macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update

Why it matters to you Your 2016 MacBook Pro might run a lot more reliably with Apple's macOS Sierra 10.12.3 update, and it'll have better security as well.

Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro refresh brought some nice new features, including the OLED Touch Bar that morphs the old-school function keys based on the task at hand. The new machines also brought some compromises, such as reduced battery life and lost ports, along with some complaints about graphics glitches and performance issues.

Apple can’t do anything about the hardware, of course, but the company can definitely make improvements via updates to macOS Sierra, including incorporating new drivers to resolve issues with things like display graphics. That’s apparently exactly what Apple has done in its latest update to macOS Sierra 10.12.3, as 9to5Mac reports.

The third update to Apple’s latest Mac OS has a relatively short list of changes:

Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).

Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).

Fixes an issue that prevented the search for scanned PDF documents in Preview.

Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.

Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras.

Enterprise content: Resolves an issue where network or cached user accounts (such as Active Directory accounts) using the maxFailedLoginAttempts password policy were becoming disabled.

Those first two issues will likely be welcome to owners of the newest MacBook Pro. A number of users complained about graphics issues relating to the new machines, including serious glitches in the 15-inch MacBook Pros with dedicated AMD Radeon Pro 460 GPUs.

In addition to these fixes, Apple also issues a number of security fixes as a part of the update, and you can find those details here. You can upgrade your Mac by opening the App Store app and going to the update section. You’ll have to reboot your machine to install the update, so plan accordingly.