Asus details two more slim ZenBooks with 7th-generation Intel processors

Why it matters to you Shoppers looking for their next ultra-thin notebook might want to wait and see the configurations and prices of these new ZenBooks when they arrive in a few months.

In addition to adding the ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA laptop to its online portfolio earlier this week, Asus quietly introduced the ZenBook UX430 and ZenBook UX530 laptops, the company’s thinnest ZenBooks to date measuring in at 0.62 inches. The UX430 model sports a 14-inch screen while the UX530 version has a 15.6-inch screen, but otherwise the hardware differences between the two Asus ZenBooks are rather small.

For starters, there are two variants of the UX430 model: the UX430UA and the UX430UQ. Here are their specs:

Screen size: 14 inches (in a 13-inch-class chassis) Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 60Hz Color gamut: 72 percent NTSC Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Processor: Intel Core i3-7100U

Intel Core i5-7200U

Intel Core i7-7500U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620

Nvidia GeForce 940MX w/2GB VRAM (UX430UQ only) Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 at 2,133MHz Storage 128GB SATA 3 SSD

256GB SATA 3 SSD

512GB SATA 3 SSD Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Audio: 2x two-watt speakers

Harman Kardon certification Battery: 50 Watt hours Webcam: HD camera (optional on the UX430UQ) Keyboard: Chiclet-style with optional backlighting

1.4mm key travel Ports: 1x microphone/headphone combo jack

1x USB 3.1 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Type-C

1x USB 2.0

1x Micro HDMI

1x SD card reader

1x Gigabit Ethernet port

1x Fingerprint reader (on select UX430UA models only) Size: 12.75 x 8.85 x 0.62 inches Weight: 2.75 pounds Colors: Royal Blue with NIL coating

Rose Gold with NIL coating

Quartz Grey

Shimmer Gold

As the specs show, the only real difference between the two UX430 units is that the UX430UQ has an additional discrete graphics chip provided by Nvidia, which should be fine for graphics-intensive applications and low-resolution PC games. On the other hand, the UX430UA provides a fingerprint scanner for jumping into Windows 10 with a simple touch, but only on select configurations.

Like the UX430 laptop, the larger UX530 comes in two molds as well — the UX530UQ and the UX530UX. Again, they are very similar to the smaller UX430 duo, but offer a few more choices thanks to the increased physical space. Unfortunately, the UX530 units are not listed online as of this story’s publication, so all we have to go on is the press release distributed by Asus on Thursday.

That said, here is what we know so far:

Screen size: 15.6 inches Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 60Hz Color gamut: 72 percent NTSC Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Processor: Intel Core i3-7100U

Intel Core i5-7200U

Intel Core i7-7500U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620

Nvidia GeForce 940MX w/2GB GDDR5

Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 w/2GB GDDR5 Memory: Up to 16GB DDR4 at 2,133MHz Storage 128GB SATA 3 SSD

256GB SATA 3 SSD

512GB SATA 3 SSD Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1 Audio: 2x three-watt speakers

Harman Kardon certification Battery: 50 Watt hours Webcam: HD camera Keyboard: Chiclet-style with optional backlighting

1.4mm key travel Ports: 1x microphone/headphone combo jack

2x USB 3.1 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Type-C

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI

1x SD card reader

1x Gigabit Ethernet port

1x Fingerprint reader Size: 14.17 x 9.68 x 0.66 inches Weight: 3.59 pounds Colors: Royal Blue with NIL coating

Quartz Grey

With the UX530, there are two discrete graphics options and an additional full-size USB 3.1 port. Obviously, the larger screen makes this model slightly thicker and heavier although not by much. However, the UX530 will be sold with two fewer available colors than the smaller UX430 units. Overall, all four models are powered by the same 50-Watt hour battery given that Intel’s seventh-generation processors sip very little energy when in use.

Of course, customers won’t be able to configure these ZenBooks to fit their needs. Instead, Asus will ship all four units in various configurations when they become available in the second quarter of 2017. Pricing is unknown for now, so stay tuned.