Microsoft bolsters global fight against cybercrime with new facility in Mexico

Why it matters to you Microsoft is taking the fight against cybercrime global with a new cybersecurity center in Mexico.

Not all heroes wear capes — in fact, some of them wear glasses and sit on the IT team at Microsoft. On Friday, the technology company announced the launch of a new Cybersecurity Engagement Center in Mexico as part of its global initiative to bolster IT security.

The new center seeks to underscore Microsoft’s “commitment to help people, companies and countries within Latin America to continue their journey toward digital transformation, and promises to leverage Microsoft’s many decades of software experience.

More: Microsoft Surface Pro 5: The rumors are mounting, but details remain scarce

“At Microsoft, we are committed to invest in the region so we can bring our cybersecurity capabilities to customers by identifying current threats that affect the economy’s prosperity. By opening this cybersecurity center, we are offering our clients protection from attacks and security risks, as well as ways to detect them and find solutions,” Jorge Silva, general manager of Microsoft Mexico, said in a news release.

The center will benefit Mexico and a number of other Latin American countries, and seeks to fight cybercrime by way of a number of different strategies. For one, Microsoft says it will dismantle criminal organizations that rely on botnet schemes, and will also bring together cybersecurity experts throughout the region to work alongside Microsoft specialists in order to fight cybercrime as a team. Microsoft also hopes that its new cybersecurity center will serve as a training headquarters, with activities focused on strengthening both the authorities’ and the public sectors’ technical capabilities.

“The objective is to help companies and governments with security solutions, which help them in their digital transformation through the international support of the intelligence, data analysis, avant-garde forensics, and legal strategies that we offer,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.