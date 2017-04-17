At five pounds, the GTX 1050 Ti gaming laptop is light and powerful

Why it matters to you If you're in the market for an affordable portable gaming laptop, Origin PC's latest offering ticks a lot of boxes.

Origin PC is looking to expand its portable gaming range of laptops with the new EON15-S. Packing an Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip alongside Intel core processor technology and up to 6TB of storage, it should be quite a versatile machine. Better yet, it weighs five pounds and is just more than an inch thick.

The Origin PC EON15-S will start at $1,000 with a base configuration that includes an Intel Core i3-7100H from the seventh generation of Intel CPUs. Depending on your preferences, that can be paired up with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory with options for Kingston HyperX Impact 2,133Mhz, G.Skill Ripjaws 2,666Mhz, and Origin’s own branded kits.

Other CPU options include an Intel Core i5-7300HQ clocked at 2.5Ghz and a Core i7-7700HQ clocked at 2.8GHz. Whatever options you go for though, the GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics chip is identical in each configuration. That goes on to power the 1,920 x 1,080, 15.6-inch IPS matte display, according to Tom’s Hardware).

When it comes to storage there are plenty of options. You can opt for everything from 120GB, all the way up to two terabytes of M.2 solid-state storage, as well as a secondary 4TB SATA SSD if you need it, though there are also more typical hard drive options and hybrid, flash-caching drives.

Connectivity wise, the Origin PC EON15-S comes with USB 3.0 Type-C and Type-A (x2) ports, as well as an additional USB 2.0 port. There are also two miniDisplayPort connections and a singular HDMI port, so you can output to several external displays with this laptop if you so choose.

All configurations come with an RGB backlit keyboard which can be tweaked with back-end software and a battery that should last up to six hours, though of course, we all know how those can be exaggerated.

The EON15-S laptop comes with a matte-black casing, though in typical Origin fashion, it has options for various metallic colors and themes, though they can cost up to $250 extra. Regardless of options, all come with Origin PC’s lifetime service and support guarantee, as well as a 45-day no-dead-pixel guarantee.

Additional warranties and protections are available at an added cost.