Here’s 15 weird Japanese toys that should’ve never existed in the first place

Japan is a nation with an undeniably unique culture. The art, technology, and cuisine the country produces posses certain attributes that are distinctly Japanese. That said, it’s often easy to tell when something is made in Japan. While Japanese culture is often very fun and expressive, it can also be strange to an outsider who has little knowledge of the region’s customs. Certain taboos that exist in American culture are absent in Japanese culture, and vice versa. So certain things that might not fly here in the States — such as a children’s toy modeled after a dead cat, for instance — are a normal occurrence in Japan. Still, the 15 toys below have left us scratching our heads.
Editors note: Some may find a handful of the products below offensive, or graphic in nature. Please keep this in mind if you intend to read on.
Bandai Periperi Infinite Shipping Envelope Keychain Toy
Bandai’s offering is exactly what it sounds like: a keychain that allows you to experience the pure tactile nirvana that is opening an envelope. This little gadget isn’t a one trick pony, however, as there’s also a speaker on the bottom that produces the rich sound of an envelope opening with each subsequent “tear.” For about $10, you too can have the limitless enjoyment of opening an envelope without the risk of getting a paper cut. Sounds like a win-win.
Pachi Pachi Clappy
The Pachi Pachi Clappy takes the grunt work out of the act of applauding. Simply squeeze the trigger on your Clappy and the two plush hands will slap against one another. Yes, that’s right, thanks to the creators of the Pachi Pachi Clappy, the act of applause is now a low-impact endeavor. Is this at all necessary? No, but at least we now have the answer to the age-old Zen riddle: What is the sound of one hand clapping?
Barack Obama Action Figure
There are many of people out there who like to call President Obama a puppet, and Japanese manufacturer Gamu Toys has seemingly taken the ramblings of conspiracy theorists and made them a reality. The Barack Obama action figure comes with several interchangeable heads and hands, as well as full articulation, so you can deck out the 44th President of the United States with an assortment weapons and position him in whatever badass pose you see fit for our nation’s previous leader. The Obama presidency may have come to a close, but that doesn’t mean ol’ Barack “The Chop” Obama is done slaying injustice two katanas at a time.
Kappa Kick
All the fun of Russian Roulette with none of the mess! This gun-shaped toy is actually a hippo that will kick you in the head if you happen to pull the (un)lucky trigger . We’re a bit concerned at the idea of Russian Roulette being marketed to kids, no matter what adorable animals the toy is centered around. I mean, when’s the last time you sat down to watch The Deer Hunter?