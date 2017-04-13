Bandai Namco teases its latest project with a mysterious trailer

Why it matters to you The art style on show in this teaser trailer suggests that the finished product will be a visual feast — whatever it turns out to be.

Bandai Namco has released a teaser for an upcoming project via its official YouTube channel. The clip is made up of various scenes of stylized 2D animation, prompting more questions than answers about what is being promoted.

The only clue we’re given is the hashtag #PrepareToDine, which appears at the end of the trailer. This is an obvious reference to Dark Souls, a series that’s also published by Bandai Namco and often utilizes the phrase “Prepare to Die” in marketing materials — although it’s not clear at the moment whether this project is directly linked to that franchise.

Indeed, the footage adopts a very different tone to Dark Souls, its sequels, and associated From Software releases. It focuses in on a female character wielding an unusual weapon, and is presented in black and white with the exception of some arresting red highlights.

It seems likely that Bandai Namco is simply trying to capitalize on the popularity of Dark Souls to get people interested in a brand new project. From Software has previously indicated that the franchise would be put on hiatus following the release of the final piece of DLC for Dark Souls III, which came out last month.

There’s a hint that the game might feature a vampire, or some other kind of creature that feeds on blood. At one point, we see a red liquid dripping from a character’s mouth, and the #PrepareToDine slogan seems to suggest that feeding on something will be a key concept.

It seems that we won’t have to wait very long to find out more about this mysterious project. Bandai Namco followed up on the trailer with the promise of an official announcement set to take place on April 20, according to a report from Gamespot. Beyond that, we can perhaps expect to see more of the game at E3 2017 in June.