  1. Gaming

Elden Ring gives players more freedom than previous Souls games

By

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring was easily one of the biggest reveals of the E3 season. In an interview with IGN, series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed new details on the title, including its emphasis on player freedom

Elden Ring is the newest entry in what fans dub the “Souls series,” and it is taking a much more open approach to the formula that past games set. Miyazaki has called the game “the evolution of Dark Souls,” and now we know what that entails.

Instead of being put on a relatively linear path, Elden Ring will take an approach similar to the open world of Breath of the Wild, where players are able to tackle the six areas of the game in any order they choose. There is also a mainline road for players who would rather stick to the norm and not get lost. To keep disorientation at a minimum, along with the mainline route, there is also fast travel.

In line with the new focus on freedom, Miyazaki made sure to keep rewardd and progression consistent in all possible routes of player travel. He says players will be able to find various elements and resources to craft items, weapons, and more, no matter which way they go, keeping the sense of growth steady despite how players choose to progress.

Along with freedom in the way that players traverse the world, there is going to be tons of creativity and liberty in combat. Much like in the Dark Souls series, the game will give no direction on how to handle different situations and enemy encounters, leaving players to decide if they want to stealthily take on enemies or go out guns blazing.

Adding to the combat freedom, Miyazaki says the character customization system will be going even further, with equipment taking a new approach to character builds.

“You’re free to combine your different skills with different weapons. You’re free to build your character with different weapons and equipment,” Miyazaki tells IGN. “You’re free to learn magic as well. So if you throw all of these things in, we think the build customization is going to be even richer and even more varied than before.”

Elden Ring will hit PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 21, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Guardians of the Galaxy will make players craft motivational speeches

Star-Lord and the crew in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The best gaming mice

best gaming mouse nmb0689

Nvidia to finally bolster production of RTX 30-series GPUs to counter shortage

RTX 3080 Ti

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How to find all six Happy Turtle flyer locations

final fantasy 7 remake intergrade all happy turtle flyer locations ff7 featured

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer draws inspiration from The Master Chief Collection

A promo image for Halo Infinite's muiltiplayer reveal stream at E3.

Riot Games and Verizon expand training program for women in esports

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Starfield is coming, but Bethesda still hasn’t given many reasons to care

Promotional art for Starfield.

Microsoft will hold a second Xbox showcase this week

xbox announces second showcase 8ecfjs82326hhndd9miawe

All pocket dimension locations in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

What is a teraflop?

project scorpio

9 essential tips for getting started in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet tethers through a portal in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Everything we know about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

pokmon brilliant diamond shining pearl release date trailer gameplay story news pokemon poke mon featured chimchar

Arcade1Up’s latest home arcade cabinets include Turtles in Time, X-Men, and more

Arcade1Up's new X-Men home arcade cabinet.