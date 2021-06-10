FromSoftware and Bandai Namco unveiled a new trailer for their newest “Souls” game, Elden Ring, today at Summer Game Fest 2021. The game will launch on January 21, 2022, on PC, plus current and last-generation consoles.

Elden Ring is a new action roleplaying game from FromSoftware, the developers behind series like Dark Souls, Demon Souls, and Bloodborne. This game is being headed by game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, a lead on Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and fantasy writer George R. R. Martin, the man behind the original novel series that inspired Game of Thrones.

Based on the trailer, we know that Elden Ring takes place in a world of ruins and players will take control of a created character in search of the “Elden Ring.”

Unlike the past Souls games, Elden Ring is more narrative heavy, thanks to Martin. In past games, the lore felt more optional, while this game seems to be taking a more active storytelling approach.

Elden Ring is being called the “natural evolution” of the Souls series and features a larger, more open-world experience. There is also the added mechanic of being able to ride on horseback for travel due to the scale of the world that is shown off in the trailer.

It seems that the combat will be deeper than in past games, as more options than ever were shown in the traile, including magical attacks, more spectacular combos, and greater evasive options.

Elden Ring is set to release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 21, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations