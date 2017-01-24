Indie developer asks for $200,000 on Kickstarter to make ‘The Banner Saga 3’

Why it matters to you Stoic is making the ending to its award-winning trilogy but needs crowdfunding to see it to completion.

Stoic, the developer of the previous two Banner Saga games, is looking to make a third to complete the trilogy. However, it needs the finances to do so and once again, it’s heading to Kickstarter. The independent developer is asking for $200,000 from fans to complete the game.

The Banner Saga is the story of an epic quest within a Nordic-inspired, fantasy world, full of Vikings, giants, wyrms, and centaurs. It’s a journey characterized by hand-drawn artwork, an award-winning soundtrack, and deep, tactical gameplay. Spanning two games so far that have an ongoing story between the two, Stoic hopes to complete that journey with some of the same characters and it is asking Kickstarter backers to help.

In The Banner Saga 3, players will take their clan beyond the wall of darkness as the world begins to crumble around them. Choices and the outcome of the game’s tactical battles will once again matter significantly to who lives and who dies throughout the story.

This is the second time Stoic has used crowdfunding for its games, having received close to three-quarters of a million dollars in 2012 when it was crafting the original Banner Saga. It used those same funds and those generated by sales of the original game to fund the second, which was successful, but no way near as much as the first.

To that end, and because it realizes the benefits of an ongoing relationship with fans, Stoic has returned to crowdfunding this time around. It’s still using the same team of industry veterans, including composer Austin Wintory, who provided the auditory backdrop for Journey, as well as the Banner Saga games, and Bioware design alumni John Watson and Arnie Jorgensen.

This time around, the team has hired Katie Postma as a dedicated community manager too, so we should hear much more about The Banner Saga 3 during its creation than we did with previous entries in the series.

That is a good thing, as this game isn’t just a few months off from being finished. The estimated shipping data for many of the pledges is December 2018, so you shouldn’t expect the game to arrive anytime soon. However, Stoic has reiterated that the publishing date for The Banner Saga 3 has yet to be announced.

If you’re willing to wait, though, there are a number of extras you can look forward to in the meantime. There is apparel, posters, art books, maps, customizable characters, and even the chance to have yourself implanted into the game world itself. You will need to pay up to $10,000 for the full privileges, though.

There are a ton of lower-level pledges too, with Stoic hoping that all of it amounts to its $200,000 goal. If it does, there are some stretch goals planned too, so keep your eye out if you want to see what else the developers have in store.