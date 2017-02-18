Apple was just granted a patent for a touchscreen that reads fingerprints

Why it matters to you The future iPhone's design could affect not only iPhone users, but could also inspire hundreds of Android phones along the way.

The iPhone’s home button could soon disappear. What will replace it? It could be a fingerprint scanner implemented into device’s touchscreen. Apple has been granted a patent for a virtual home button that would be placed within a touchscreen.

The patent itself was first spotted by AppleInsider, and was made public on Tuesday by the U.S. Patent and Trade Office. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of such a move from Apple. In fact, rumors of a Home button replacement have been swirling around for some time, with the latest rumors even suggesting that we’ll see a MacBook Pro-style TouchBar replace the home button.

The Home button has long been a staple of the iPhone. Ever since it was first launched in 2007, it has remained in the same spot — although its functionality has evolved over time to include a fingerprint sensor.

It’s important to note that just because Apple has been awarded a patent, that doesn’t mean we’ll see the Home button disappearing anytime soon — it just means that Apple has been thinking about it. It would, however, line up with rumors suggesting that the next iPhone’s screen will cover a much larger percentage of the front of the phone, leaving the Home button with nowhere to go except in the display itself.

That’s only one of the big hardware changes expected from the 10th-anniversary iPhone, which is to be launched later this year, with others including that it will feature a glass and steel body, a curved edge display, and even the long-awaited wireless charging.

Implementing the fingerprint scanner would likely use tech from LuxVue, a company that Apple acquired back in 2014. That tech comes in the form of micro-LEDs, which can be used as a replacement for capacitive touch arrays through the use of infrared diodes.