Don’t live on the edge: Protect and style your Galaxy S6 Edge with these 23 great cases

Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Edge is a beautiful smartphone, but it’s not as edgy as we anticipated. The curve on either side of the screen is modest, and the subtle design has saved case manufacturers a major headache when it comes to construction. The metal-and-glass build isn’t particularly durable, however, especially when dropped from above. Thankfully, you don’t have to live on the edge — after all, a little protection can go a long way. Below are some of our favorite cases and covers for the S6 Edge, so you can add protection and style to your newfangled Samsung device.

Samsung S-View Flip Cover Case ($19+) Samsung’s official case boasts some pretty unique features, none of which you’ll find elsewhere on our list. The case is made of a single piece, one outfitted with a flip cover that grants all-around protection. The design reduces fingerprint smudges, and you can easily wipe away any blemishes that occur. When the front cover is closed, a cutout at the top also allows you to view the time, incoming calls, and a host of specified alerts. You can even interact with the notifications — without opening the case and exposing your display to the outside world. Buy one now from: Amazon Samsung

i-Blason Halo Series Clear Case ($9+) You can never go wrong with a clear case, especially if you love your phone’s design and color. The i-Blason Halo Series Clear Case provides everything you’d want it to, including a slim profile and crystal-clear transparency. The case’s TPU components also make for a tighter grip, and provide resistance to discoloration, even after prolonged use. The back of the case is always clear, but i-Blason has options that add a bit of color to the surrounding border, allowing you to outfit your phone with a touch of black, blue, or pink, if you’re in need of a little something extra. Buy one now from: Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO Case ($17+) Supcase’s holster case for the S6 Edge might be missing the built-in screen protector that’s come to define its peers, but all of the other perks and benefits to using this case are still present. The bumper and back cover provide shock absorption, impact resistance, and additional grip. It also has precise cut-outs for your phone’s ports, buttons, and speakers, as well as covers to help reduce the amount of dust, dirt, and other debris that might otherwise find its way into your phone. Then there’s the 360-degree holster, which attaches to a belt clip. The case does add a bit of bulk to the phone, but in the end, size is a small price to pay for keeping your phone safe and intact. Buy one now from: Amazon

Cover-Up Woodback Case ($21+) The Woodback collection from Cover-Up come in a wide variety of different finishes including Walnut, Maple, Mahogany, Black Limba, Cedar, and the list goes on. These are simple, slim, black polycarbonate cases with a wooden back panel showing off the natural wood grain of your chosen wood. The case is fairly minimal, with generous cut-outs. It won’t interfere with your normal use of the phone, but it won’t offer rugged protection either. It’s thin enough that it doesn’t impact on wireless charging either. Buy one now from: Cover-Up

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case ($19-23) This popular case reverses the usual polycarbonate and TPU combo by having the back panel in textured TPU, for added grip, and the bumper in tough polycarbonate. The button covers are also TPU and there’s a slight bezel around the front to protect the screen, and on the back to safeguard the camera lens. It’s a snug fit, the openings are precise, and this case looks more expensive than it is once it’s on. It should offer reasonable drop protection, but it’s not a really rugged case, so we wouldn’t put that to the test. Buy one now from: Amazon

Skech Crystal Case ($14) No one really wants to hide a beautiful design like the S6 Edge, so this transparent case could be tempting. It’s a more traditional one-piece combo, with a tough polycarbonate back panel, and has a flexible, shock absorbing frame with button covers built-in. The cut-outs are accurate, it’s slim, and it offers basic protection without encroaching on your phone’s style. There’s a lip around the front to make sure the screen is kept off the ground should you drop it. Buy one now from: Amazon

Mophie Juice Pack Battery Case ($55-60) If you’re annoyed at the limited battery life of the S6 Edge, then Mophie has the solution for you. The company’s Juice Pack Battery Case is a relatively slim case that provides an additional 3,300mAh, which is enough to double your phone’s battery life, allowing you to make additional phone calls, surf the web, or stream video once your phone dies. The case also has a switch on the back so you can easily toggle the battery pack on and off, as well as a set of indicator lights that show how much power is left. Fast charging still works with the case on, too, and you get a charging cable and headphone adapter in the box. Buy one now from: Amazon