Huawei could be prepping new flagship tablet for Mobile World Congress 2017

Tablets might be well and truly on the decline, but that isn’t stopping manufacturers from releasing them. In fact, it looks like Huawei is prepping a new flagship tablet for launch at Mobile World Congress — at least if reports from Twitter leaker Roland Quandt are anything to go by.

According to Quandt, Huawei is prepping the MediaPad T3 for Mobile World Congress. Not only that, but the device was just passed through Wi-Fi certifications, meaning that it’s getting closer to being launched.

Beyond the fact that the tablet will be able to use Wi-Fi and that it runs Android, we don’t have much information, so we may just have to wait until MWC to find out more.

Huawei MediaPad T3 (KOB-L09) is a safe bet for #MWC2017 it seems. pic.twitter.com/aWs42D6P2J — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 15, 2017

Still, if Huawei’s tablet offerings from last year are anything to go by, it should end up being quite a nice device. Last year, the company launched the MediaPad M3, which some hailed as the best Android alternative to the iPad. It featured a Kirin 950 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. The best thing about the tablet had nothing to do with the internal specs, but rather its stunningly beautiful design.

MWC 2017 will take place at the end of February, and will likely see the launch of a ton of different phones and tablets. In fact, the highlight of the show is largely expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S8, although some new rumors suggest that instead Samsung will opt for its own event to launch the new device. It’s also likely that we’ll see a few phones from Huawei.