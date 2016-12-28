17 iPhone 7 problems and the solutions you need

The iPhone 7 doesn’t look much different than its predecessors, but the deeper you dive, the more improvements you’ll find. The camera is a great performer, there are dual speakers, and Apple finally made it’s flagship device water-resistant. If you snagged one, then you’re likely enjoying it, but sometimes a single issue can kill the fun. We’ve been filtering recent feedback to isolate the main issues iPhone 7 users are running into, and we’ve got some potential fixes and workarounds to put the smile back on your face.

More: Check out 24 of the best iPhone 7 cases and covers for your shiny new phone

Annoyance: No 3.5-millimeter headphone jack

Apple’s decision to kill the headphone jack has, understandably, been very controversial. If you’ve already invested in a killer pair of headphones that rely on the standard port present in every phone up until now, you could be forgiven for being a wee bit peeved. Having to use the Lightning port also means that you can’t charge your iPhone 7 while you’re using headphones. There are some workarounds, but there’s no real solution for this one.

Workarounds: