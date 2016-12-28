Beautiful concept design is what we hope the Lenovo Droid Turbo 3 will look like

While the likes of the Moto X, Moto Z, and Moto G have become staples of the Moto brand, they aren’t the only phones bearing the now-Lenovo-owned name. The Droid Turbo 2, for example, was launched late last year with some pretty excellent specs. And now it looks like the Droid Turbo 3 is on the way. While we have almost no information about the phone, we do have this beautiful concept design.

We previously thought we had leaked renders of the upcoming device, but it now seems as though those renders are in fact a concept design created by Toooajk. Still, considering how beautiful they are, we certainly wouldn’t complain if they ended up being real.

The images themselves were spotted on Chinese social media site Weibo, and show the device with a Hasselblad camera sensor and a super-sleek and stylish look that departs quite a bit from Lenovo’s current Moto-branded phones.

As you can see in the renders, the device seems to be aimed more at offering a sleek look that would suit a businessperson. It also appears that the phone would support Moto Mods, and a basic cover mod shows up in some of the renders.

Unfortunately, the renders really only show the back of the upcoming phone. We also don’t have any tech specs for the phone yet, beyond the 16MP camera sensor.

It’s still unclear if Lenovo is even working on a Droid Turbo 3, but if so — and if previous Turbo phones are anything to go by — the device will offer some flagship-level specs. We should expect to see the Snapdragon 821 processor, at least 4GB of RAM, and plenty of storage. Last year’s Droid Turbo 2 boasted a Snapdragon 810 processor with 3GB of RAM and a hefty 3,760mAh battery. That device was launched in October 2015, so if there does end up being a Droid Turbo 3, we’re expecting it to be announced sooner rather than later.

Updated on 12-28-2016 by Christian de Looper: Updated the article to reflect that “leaked” images are in fact a concept design.