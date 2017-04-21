Sharp’s new Aquos R phone features the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM

Why it matters to you Looking for a super powerful phone but don't necessarily want the Galaxy S8? The Sharp Aquos R could be the device for you.

Sharp may not be the best-known smartphone manufacturer out there, but that doesn’t mean its phones aren’t good. Case in point: the new Aquos R phone, which boasts the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM.

The device was just unveiled by Sharp, and is the first Aquos phone to be launched since the Aquos XX3 Mini, which was unveiled in October 2016.

Apart from the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, the device comes with a 5.3-inch QHD display, HDR 10 capabilities, and a battery with a capacity of 3,160mAh. The camera on the back sits in at 22.6MP with an f/1.9 aperture and a wide-angle lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The cameras also feature optical image stabilization.

As a new device, the Aquos R also comes equipped with a USB-C port with Quick Charge 3.0, so you can recharge that 3,160mAh battery nice and quickly.

One interesting accessory for the phone is a charging dock, which actually has a few somewhat creepy features. For example, it uses EMOP AI assistant to listen to the user’s voice — so when you get a phone call the dock with automatically turn to face the owner of the phone.

Pricing and availability of the Sharp Aquos R have yet to be revealed, and we don’t yet know if that AI-powered dock will actually come with the phone or if it will be sold as a standalone accessory.

Of course, if you’re looking for a phone with the new Snapdragon 835, you can also either get the new Samsung Galaxy S8, or wait for the slew of phones with the chip that are set to be released over the next year or so. Sony and OnePlus will both likely step into the Snapdragon 835 ring over the next few months, and eventually we’ll also probably get phones from the likes of Google, LG, HTC, and more — all featuring the top-of-the-line processor.