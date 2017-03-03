Offer lets new T-Mobile customers snag a free iPhone 7, $100 iPhone 7 Plus

Why it matters to you Those shopping for an iPhone 7 and a new plan can save hundreds with T-Mobile's latest promotions.

T-Mobile’s aggressive marketing and promotion tactics have been paying dividends for the carrier, and its latest deal is one of its most compelling yet. Customers who port their number to T-Mobile are eligible for a free iPhone 7 or a 7 Plus for just $100, following trade-in of a qualifying device and a rebate, the company announced Friday.

Customers will need to sign up for T-Mobile’s recently improved One plan at a retail store, at which point they can receive their iPhone at a reduced down payment, with credit from their previous smartphone. After online registration, they’ll get a prepaid MasterCard in the mail within six to eight weeks, which can in turn be applied to the remaining cost of the 24-month finance agreement.

More: The Best Unlimited Data Plan: Verizon vs. T-Mobile vs. AT&T vs. Sprint

The offer is good for up to 12 iPhones — ideal for a family or small business looking to make a switch. It lasts until March 16.

If you are interested in snagging multiple iPhones at a greatly reduced cost, the promotion can be combined with the carrier’s other recent deals. Earlier this week, T-Mobile began allowing accounts with at least two lines to add another at no extra cost. The carrier was already handing out two lines for the monthly rate of $100, a discount from the typical $120. Put all of that together, and a new customer could potentially open three lines for $100 a month, saving $40, with free iPhones on every one.

The discounted iPhones are, not surprisingly, of the 64GB variety, and T-Mobile will offer the 128GB and 256GB models for an extra $100 and $200, respectively. Also, for the moment, T-Mobile has restricted eligible trade-ins to Apple and Samsung phones exclusively. Currently, all iPhone 6, 6S, and 7 devices, along with all variants of the Galaxy S7, including the S7 Active, are eligible for the deal. As this promotion requires instant trade-in, you’ll need to visit a brick-and-mortar location — online orders are not supported.

Finally, it’s important to note the free iPhone program is excluded from T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom early termination fee reimbursement, which pays the penalty incurred by new customers who skip out on their current contract and port their existing number.