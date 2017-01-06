Is this Beats Instagram post a first look at a 'jet white' iPhone?

You can’t have ebony without ivory, right? It would appear that Apple is in agreement. According to new rumors, the iEmpire is considering a rather unusual move and will be releasing a new color for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus — the jet white.

While rumors are building that Apple will launch a white iPhone, the company may have hinted at a white device through a Beats Instagram post that shows what appears to be a white iPhone. Now, it’s likely that instead of it actually being a white device, it’s actually just washed-out due to an Instagram filter.

New moves. New places. #StudioWireless A photo posted by Beats By Dre (@beatsbydre) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a white iPhone. Earlier reports come from Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara, which does have a pretty good track record of breaking news early and accurately.

According to Mac Otakara, Apple is weighing its options, though there’s been no solid confirmation quite yet of the next steps. If Apple did release a new color, however, it could potentially help its sales, which have already been quite impressive (though Apple adoption as a whole hasn’t been quite as rosy).

Should the whispers be true, this would certainly be an unexpected decision from Apple, though not unprecedented. In fact, as Mashable points out, the white iteration of the iPhone 4 came to market nearly a year after the original black model was released. That delay was due to manufacturing challenges, with some outlets reporting that the Home buttons didn’t quite match.

In most other cases, Apple has exclusively released new colors upon new launches. For example, the iPhone 5S was the first to have a gold version, whereas the iPhone 6S saw the first rose gold. And the iPhone 5C infamously came with its rather short-lived yet bright plastic color. Remember that blue iPhone?

In any case, if a new white version of the iPhone does make its way to the market, it’ll set up more color options for the next iteration of the smartphone. So if you’re holding out for the iPhone 7S or 8, you may be able to select from silver, gold, rose gold, black, jet black, and glossy jet white.

Updated on 01-06-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added Instagram post by Beats.