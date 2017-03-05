5 songs you need to stream this week: Laura Marling, Ryan Adams, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

Laura Marling — Nothing, Not Nearly The latest song from British songwriter Laura Marling’s upcoming album Semper Femina features the skillful touch of Alabama Shakes producer Blake Mills. A simple 6/8 beat underlays this folky number, with rambling and poetic lyrics and a dirty electric guitar center in the middle. Like much of Marling’s catalog, this one is simple and subtle, the kind of thing you’ll come back to time and time again. Ryan Adams — Streets of Philadelphia On a recent trip to the U.K. to promote his latest album, Prisoner, Americana songwriter Ryan Adams shared a solo acoustic version of Bruce Springsteen’s Streets of Philadelphia on BBC radio, eschewing the heavily produced synth tones of the original in favor of simple vocal melodies. Cadence Weapon — My Crew (Wooo) (Produced by Kaytranada) Two Polaris Prize winners join forces on My Crew (Wooo), where a space-like beat from Canadian producer extraordinaire Kaytranada pairs with the quick-spitting style of rapper Cadence Weapon. The trap influence is apparent throughout the slow-rolling track, but the duo still manage to keep the song a bit higher brow than the genre’s typical fare, forming a song that’s suited to both deep listening and the dance floor. Beach Fossils — This Year Beautiful string melodies join acoustic guitars and a simple drum beat on the latest song from Brooklyn’s Beach Fossils. This one feels like a long lost Real Estate single — the kind of song that makes you want to put on your jogging shorts and run around in the cold spring air. Hot 8 Brass Band — Can’t Nobody Get Down New Orleans’ Hot 8 Brass Band made a special appearance on California’s KCRW radio this week, celebrating Fat Tuesday with a rash of high-energy second-line music. On Can’t Nobody Get Down, the energy in the room jumps through the screen, raising your spirit to full-on New Orleans party mode. All that’s missing is a tall, cool drink.

