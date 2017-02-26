Oscar Effects

Digital Trends

Every year, five films are nominated for an Academy Award in the “Visual Effects” category. Each of the projects nominated this year offer a unique, inside look at the amazing tricks filmmakers and their talented effects teams use to pull off the visual spectacles that make for a big-screen blockbuster. In recognition of these five films — and one of our favorite Oscar categories — we’re putting the spotlight on one “Visual Effects” nominee each day leading up to Sunday’s broadcast, and taking a closer look at what made them stand out.

Rogue One

How ‘Rogue One’ brought a famous actor back to life, and changed movies forever

By Rick Marshall - Feb 24, 2017 3:00 AM
Kubo and the Two Strings

How the studio behind ‘Kubo’ went high tech to make stop-motion look astonishing

By Ryan Waniata - Feb 22, 2017 3:51 PM
Doctor Strange

How M.C. Escher inspired the magical, mystery world of 'Doctor Strange'

By Rick Marshall - Feb 21, 2017 3:00 AM
The Jungle Book

How 'Jungle Book' did the impossible, and made the entire animal kingdom talk

By Rick Marshall - Feb 22, 2017 3:00 AM
Deepwater Horizon

How ILM built, and destroyed, one of the largest sets ever for 'Deepwater Horizon'

By Rick Marshall - Feb 20, 2017 3:00 AM

