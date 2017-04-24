Mullet vintage skateboard crafted from recycled aircraft aluminum

Why it matters to you Aluminati's latest skateboard is a looker, bundling modern skateboard components into a purely retro design.

Founded in 2013, Aluminati has an interesting take on the skateboard that was inspired by founder Scott Rapport’s experience in his family’s aluminum business. Instead of using non-biodegradable materials in its skateboard decks, Aluminati found an environmentally friendlier material for their cruiser-style boards — 100-percent recycled aircraft aluminum. Not content to sit still, the California-based company expanded its offerings by adding a new skateboard deck shape, the Mullet, to its existing lineup.

When Aluminati designed the Mullet, the company wanted to pay homage to vintage cruisers of yesteryear, carefully crafting the board’s unique shape to reflect a retro aesthetic. With a length of 28 inches and an 18.5-inch wheel base, the mullet is one of Aluminati’s longest cruisers. It also is the company’s first concave skateboard deck with a 0.25-inch concave curve. This construction ensures the resulting deck is durable and flexible, making it the perfect board for cruising around town.

The Mullet deck is part of the company’s Ultra-Lite Series and can be bought alone or in a bundle with 5.25-inch trucks and 60mm wheels. Similar to Aluminati’s other decks, the Mullet can be paired with one of Aluminati’s signature graphic designs. Unlike most skateboards that cover the paint job with dark-colored grip tape, the Mullet has an integrated clear grip that showcases the boards striking colors and designs. The result is a skateboard that really stands out from the crowd.

Besides a new skateboard deck, Aluminati this week also announced a new partnership with One Percent for the Planet, a consortium of businesses that donate one percent of their annual sales to support non-profit organizations that help the environment.

“Protecting the environment and helping others has always been important to me,” said Aluminati founder Scott Rapport in a statement. “Aluminati is proud to partner with One Percent for the Planet to help contribute to a variety of nonprofit partners both locally and nationally.” According to One Percent for the Planet CEO Kate Williams, partner businesses have contributed more than $150 million to environmental causes worldwide.