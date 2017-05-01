Truly customized shoes are being produced by ME:sh from Salomon

Why it matters to you Tired of shoes that don't fit you quite right? You'll never have that problem with the ME:sh fully customized shoe from Salomon

Treat your body — or at least your feet — like a temple. Worship, of course, requires special care and attention, and that’s precisely what a new line of shoes from Salomon wants to do. Meet the new ME:sh line from Salomon’s in-house incubator S/Lab. It’s a fully customizable shoe that promises to be unique to anyone and everyone.

There’s nothing off the shelf about this shoe. To the contrary, each and every piece of footwear from this new line is designed for one person and one person alone. Initially, that person was meant to be professional ski mountaineer and distance runner Kilian Jornet, who requested the first specially designed pair of Salomon shoes. But now, almost a decade later, Salomon is saying that you don’t have to be a professional athlete to warrant your own special pair of shoes.

Literally everything about a ME:sh custom runner is exactly that — custom. According to S/Lab, anatomical biomechanics, usage analysis, and aesthetic preferences are all taken into account in designing your shoe. Indeed, you’ll play a part in the design yourself — S/Lab promises digital co-creation that merges Salomon’s “DNA and expertise with needs and preferences of the consumer.”

The upper portion of the shoe is constructed with a 3D knit technique, while the lower part is determined by the wearer’s drop, cushioning, and outsole specifications.

So how much will a truly unique pair of runners cost you? Around $327, but that’s not the most difficult part. As it stands, you have to actually visit Salomon in order to get your perfect fit, which means that you’ll either have to trek to one of the company’s eight locations in France or the one in Belgium in order to even have the opportunity to drop this kind of cash.

However, if you’re willing for a slightly less customized experience, you can also check out the location-specific Unique to Community models, or one of the two Kilian Jornet models. More information will become available about these shoes on May 29, and we’ll share more information with you then.