Sena Technologies’ Cavalry Helmet keeps you connected, protected on long rides

Why it matters to you Staying safe on the road is important, and staying connected matters, too. You can do both with the connected Cavalry Helmet.

Safety comes first, but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of connectivity — and certainly not in our digital age. On Wednesday, Sena Technologies, Inc., a company known for combining Bluetooth technology with action sports, released the new Cavalry Helmet. It’s a motorcycle half-helmet with Bluetooth technology built in directly, eliminating the need of installing a headset within your protective gear.

Promising to change the game for riding enthusiasts everywhere, the Cavalry is an all-in-one helmet and Bluetooth communicator that requires no additional setup. Approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Cavalry Helmet hopes to satisfy both the communication and connectivity needs of motorists. Whether you’re looking to listen to music, answer a phone call, keep tabs on your GPS navigation, or use the Bluetooth intercom to chat with up to four friends up to 900 meters away, you can do it directly with your helmet.

The Cavalry has just as much endurance as you do for your long rides, promising up to 10 hours of talk time. And thanks to HD quality speakers and Sena’s Advanced Noise Control technology, you can block out the wind and control the volume of whatever you’re listening to for a truly enjoyable ride.

Of course, because everything these days is also smart and connected, the Cavalry can be synced to the Sena Smartphone app, which is available for free from both the iTunes App Store and on Google Play. The app can be used to even further simplify your ride, allowing you to configure your helmet settings, create FM radio and speed dial presets, or access the interactive Quick Start Guide for full control over all the bells and whistles of the Cavalry.

The Cavalry is now available for $349 at www.buysena.com, and comes with a two-year warranty.