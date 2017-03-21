Eat my (bike) shorts: State Bicycle Co. and The Simpsons combine for gear line

Why it matters to you The Simpsons' bright colors look surprisingly good on a bicycle. Any fan can show their pride and still look good.

There is no denying that The Simpsons is a cultural phenomenon. With 28 seasons, it’s hard not to be in the public’s common knowledge. It also helps to have a distinct visual look that is easily recognizable. It is no surprise then that State Bicycle Co. would partner with 20th Century Fox to create limited-edition apparel.

Starting in March, the company known for their high-quality bikes and aesthetics is selling a collection of products that feature one of three iconic designs. This includes the Bart and Crossbone, Springfield Character Wrap, and Color Block. Each design features a complete bike and frame set, and a line of matching apparel.

The highlight of each design is the limited-edition bicycles. Each bike can be fully customized. The gear hub can swap between fixed gear or single speed. Handlebars come in four styles including bullhorn, drop, and riser. This 22-pound frame comes in a variety of sizes to accommodate anyone from 4-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet, 6-inches tall.

Aside from the bikes, each collection has its own assortment of apparel including a cycling bib, jersey, socks, caps, seats, straps, backpacks, and more. Other limited-edition jerseys that feature iconic characters such as Otto Mann and Itchy and Scratchy will be available later in 2017. Additionally, future accessory collections will feature Homer’s favorite snacks.

“We could not be more excited to partner with The Simpsons brand. The TV show has been part of popular culture for so long and we feel the partnership will have emotional value to our customers,” said Mehdi Farsi, co-founder of State Bicycles. “We look forward to rolling out the line and celebrating the collection worldwide with both the core fans and the cycling culture.”

This collection is available now. Completed bikes are $499 while frame sets are $200. On the apparel end of the spectrum, jerseys are $70, socks are $13, caps are $15, and bibs are $60.