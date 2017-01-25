Need a new digital bag? You’ll get a charge from VoltNow’s Circuit handbags

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a high-end bag to carry your electronics in style, look no further.

Some people obsess over shoes, others about finding the absolute perfect bag to carry their digital tools. Whether you’re a bag fanatic or you just like sharp-looking, quality, carrying cases for your essential electronics, VoltNow‘s Circuit collection of premium charging bags may pique your interest. Two Circuit styles are currently in a Kickstarter campaign.

The Circuit Messenger Bag has room and protected compartments for both a laptop computer and a tablet. The Circuit Satchel is a handbag style with a tablet compartment. Both bags come with a 10,000 mAh battery bank with three USB charging ports and its own special compartment inside the bag.

Both the Satchel and the Messenger Bag have internal cable routing so you can charge devices from the battery bank in their own compartments while you’re carrying the bags. The Messenger has a detachable non-slip shoulder pad and a luggage pass-through pocket.

The circuit bags are constructed of premium leather described as “buttery and soft to the touch” with herringbone nylon interior lining and gunmetal hardware. The bag’s electronics storage compartments are made of padded suede microfiber to protect the devices from impact and scratches. Each bag also has a built-in cable management system and two leather cable ties to secure and organize the inevitable cables digital devices require. Additional cable ties can be daisy-chained for more cables.

According to a VoltNow representative on the Kickstarter site, the tooling and prototyping for the bags are complete and the company has final samples. The campaign purpose is to fund purchasing materials for minimum order requirements for the company that will construct and hand sew the Circuit bags.

The Circuit Satchel, still available at the Super Early Bird Special $160 price will retail for $245 and the Circuit Messenger Bag, which will sell for $395, has a Super Early Bird price of $250. The campaign runs until February 23 with shipping to backers estimated in July.