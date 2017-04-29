Capture the smoothest videos in the shakiest circumstances with Rigiet

Why it matters to you Shooting quality video can be tough in shaky situations. But the Rigiet, a new stabilizer, is here to help.

You never know where your life is going to take you, but thanks to a new Kickstarter project, you’ll be able to capture images no matter how unpredictable (and unstable) your days might be. Meet the Rigiet, heralded as the most advanced stabilizer for your phone and GoPro.

Promising smooth videos; auto-track, motion time-lapse, panorama, and long-exposure capabilities, this is one stabilizer that can keep up with even the craziest of lifestyles. Because while you want your photos to be a bit crazy, you don’t want them taken at crazy angles.

With no fewer than seven different shooting modes, Rigiet has your back no matter what the situation. Whether you want to take a photograph in landscape, portrait, or an underslung position, Rigiet is capable of automatically detecting your desired position, and adjusting itself accordingly. “We’ve spent a tremendous amount of effort to design and engineer Rigiet, so that you can continue to shoot videos while in underslung position,” the team notes on its Kickstarter page. “Rigiet is the only stabilizer on the market that can do this.”

And while the Rigiet is capable of automatic adjustments, it also will allow for you to make some manual tweaks. Moreover, the gimbal’s control panel promises to help you quickly switch between photo and video mode, front and rear cameras, and zoom in and out.

You see, this digitized device comes with a joystick, a mode button, a camera control button, and a power button.

Moreover, the Rigiet understands that in the throes of adventure, you may not have time to stop and recharge. Luckily, it can take care of recharging your phone for you. Even while shooting photos or videos, you can use the Rigiet to juice up your mobile device. And the Rigiet is also compatible with tripods when you want a bit of extra stability in your life.

With a month left in its Kickstarter campaign, the Rigiet has already blown past its initial fundraising goal of $30,000, raising nearly $200,000 from almost 1,400 backers. You can get one of these stabilizers yourself for the early bird price of $139, with an estimated shipment date of June 2017.