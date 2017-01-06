Trends with Benefits: Samsung rep talks all things QLED TV at CES

Each week, we gather a roundtable of tech experts from the Digital Trends staff, along with the occasional celebrity guest, to discuss all things tech. Topics range from the big tech stories of the week to predicting the future, all while maintaining a somewhat civil decorum.

Our latest weekly episode of Trends with Benefits features Brandt Varner, general manager for TV product marketing at Samsung and Digital Trends experts Caleb Denison and Greg Nibler.

QLED is what exactly?: Nibler kicked off the discussion by asking Varner for a definition of QLED. Varner said it’s the best television Samsung has ever produced. QLED isn’t replacing SUHD, but is the next step above SUHD, with improved quantum dot technology.

Off-angle viewing: Denison mentioned that when colors are super bright, they can wash out, especially at wider viewing angles. Varner said Samsung looked for pain points with all televisions, and wide-angle viewing was one of them. QLED solves the problem and he explains how.

Stand design matters: When Denison mentioned he’d seen various stand designs for QLED screens, Varner replied that Samsung’s goal was not just the best picture, but the best design and style, with an almost bezel-less design. Nibler said, “Once you see it, you know how good it is, almost like a centerpiece.”

A television as a centerpiece: Varner said “centerpiece” is a good word for Samsung’s QLED screens, with their stainless steel backs, no seams or crevices, and all cables now replaced by one virtually invisible optical cable.

One connection: Denison mentioned Samsung’s original One Connect box, which had all peripherals and connections plug into one box, from which a thick black cable went up to the TV screen. Now the new cable looks like a piece of fishing line.

Wall mounting made easy: Varner said most people say they want wall mounting but few do it because it’s hard to do or costly to hire someone. Samsung’s new integrated wall mount system that self-corrects uneven installation will help many actually get their TV on the wall.

Automatic device setup and voice recognition: QLED models automate hooking up devices and even program your remote so you only need one. After setup, you can be in control with your voice, Varner said.

Birds are flying around my ceiling: Samsung is introducing soundbars with Dolby ATMOS surround sound that project sound off the ceiling for “truly immersive” sound.

Multitasking Bluray: Varner said the new Samsung Ultra HD Bluray players will stream video to mobile devices and allow “multi-watching” where something is playing on the television while a Blu-ray DVD is streaming to a mobile device at the same time.

