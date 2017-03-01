DigitalTrends.com Names Top Tech of MWC 2017 Award Winners

Portland, OR – (March 1, 2017) – Digital Trends, the leading independent technology publisher, has unveiled the winners of the 3rd Annual Top Tech of MWC Awards in celebration of innovative products showcased during the 2017 MWC technology show in Barcelona, Spain. Awards were given out in six categories with a Best in Show award presented to the LG G6.

Digital Trends editorial team sent features and mobile writers along with video producers from Portland, New York City, Dallas, Edinburgh, and London to Spain to deliver international coverage of Mobile World Congress 2017 and survey the show’s 2,000+ exhibitors.

“Mobile World Congress consistently delivers some of the most exciting tech of the year,” said Digital Trend’s Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan. “Our team is thrilled to present these awards celebrating the best in mobile technology from around the world.”

Editors judged award entries on innovation, practicality, and design. Click each category for a full review of the winners. The following are the official winners of the 3rd Annual Top Tech of MWC Awards:

Best in Show: LG G6

Phones: Huawei P10

Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Wearables: Huawei Watch 2

Accessories: Kado Wallet

Gadget: Nokia 3310

Cool Tech: LiFi-X by pureLiFi

For complete MWC 2017 coverage, go to www.digitaltrends.com/mwc

About Digital Trends

Digital Trends is a leading consumer technology publisher helping people navigate an increasingly digital world. With easy-to-understand product reviews, entertaining news and videos, Digital Trends serves more than 30 million unique visitors each month. Digital Trends reaches 90 million tech influencers through their own media network, and its syndicate partners include Yahoo!, FOX News and more than 200 broadcast news stations. Digital Trends is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.digitaltrends.com.