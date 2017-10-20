Nokia's 3310 3G is $60 at Best Buy in the U.S., launches October 29

Why it matters to you The Nokia 3310, widely considered to be one of the most popular phones ever made, will now be a good burner phone, but it won't replace your smartphone.

You’re in for a doozy of a throwback with the Nokia 3310 3G.

The one-of-a-kind Nokia 3310, if you don’t recall, was a “dumb” phone that launched in 2000. Like most Nokia phones at the time, its long-lasting battery and tank-like durability set it apart.

So when can you buy one and how much will it cost? Here’s everything you need to know about the Nokia 3310 3G.

Price and release date

In a market brimming with $900+ smartphones, the Nokia 3310 3G is a real bargain.

In the U.S., it’s available for pre-order at Best Buy for $60 ahead of an October 29 ship date.

In the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, the 3310 3G is on sale now for 49 euros (~$53). Note, though, that the European variant of the phone only supports GSM 900MHz and 1800MHz bands, which means it isn’t really configured for U.S. networks. If you want stateside service, you’ll have to stick with the U.S. 3310 3G.

In all territories where it’s available, the Nokia 3310 3G comes in red, dark blue, yellow, and gray colors.

A colorful phone that’s built like a tank

Nokia isn’t in the business of making phones anymore, smart or dumb — it licensed its brand name to HMD Global, a Chinese holding company, years ago. But it retains control over the design, software, and marketing of phones carrying its brand. Basically, HMD has to make sure its phones are in keeping with Nokia’s standards.

Enter the colorful Nokia 3310. It’s plastic, like the Nokia Lumia series for Windows Mobile, almost to the point that it looks and feels like a toy. But it’s also incredibly light, compact, rounded, and anything but fragile.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Nokia 3310 doesn’t have at QWERTY keyboard (you’ll have to brush up on your T9 typing), and the 2-megapixel rear camera and 2.4-inch QVGA display don’t leave much room for the battery. Still, Nokia claims the 1,200mAh removable cell, which charges via Micro USB port, lasts up to 27 days on standby and up to 6.5 hours of talk time.

In terms of storage, the 3310 3G has a MicroSD card slot that support cards up to 32GB in size. And besides 3G, it’s equipped with Bluetooth SLAM, Nokia’s proprietary pairing standard, and an FM radio.

You won’t find Android on the Nokia 3310. It runs on the Nokia Series 30+ operating system instead, which ships with a basic bundle of apps. There’s an MP3 player app in case you want to listen to some music, and a few games (including Snake) that will hold your attention for short commutes.

The 3310 3G won’t won’t replace your smartphone — it can’t. But as a burner phone, a backup, or a fun novelty, you could do worse.

Highs

Compact, fun design

You can play Snake

Long battery life

Lows

Camera is practically useless

Feels cheap

Only supports GSM 900MHz and 1,800MHz bands

Update: Added news of U.S. availability.