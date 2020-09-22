HMD Global has two new Nokia phones for your consideration, and although neither will stretch your budget, they will last for some time. The Nokia 2.4 costs $139 or 99 British pounds and the Nokia 3.4 is $179 or 129 British pounds. These affordable phones are designed to last, with a combination of large batteries and guaranteed software updates for the next few years.

Let’s start with the Nokia 2.4, the cheapest of the two. What do you get for just $139? A notched, 6.5-inch touchscreen with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution on the front, a big 4,500mAh battery inside, and a dual-lens camera on the back. It’s a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2MP depth camera, plus artificial intelligence, so it still has a night mode and a portrait mode where you can adjust the background blur level after you’ve taken the photo.

A 5MP camera is found inside the notch, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor powers the phone with either 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s a MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone socket, a dual-SIM slot, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Unfortunately, the Nokia 2.4 has a Micro USB for charging, but the battery should last for two days once it’s full, and Nokia’s Adaptive Battery technology prioritizes energy for the apps you use most.

How about the Nokia 3.4? Spend a little more than the Nokia 2.4 and you get a 6.39-inch screen with a 1560 x 720-pixel resolution and a hole-punch in the top left for the 8-megapixel selfie camera. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage space. The Nokia 3.4 can also be found with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

A triple-lens camera consists of a 13MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth lens. Like the Nokia 2.4, it has a night mode and a portrait mode. The battery has a 4,000mAh capacity and is charged using a USB Type-C connector here, plus there’s a MicroSD card slot, a dual SIM card tray, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Both phones come in a series of attractive colors, all inspired by earthy Nordic tones, and have Android 10 onboard. The good news is both are ready for an update to Android 11 and will receive further updates for another two years, plus monthly security updates for three years. These may be cheap phones, but they will remain up to date and useful for several years, making them good value.

The Nokia 2.4 will be released in the U.S. in the next few weeks, where it will be sold through Amazon and Best Buy, with the Nokia 3.4 following before the end of the year. In the U.K., the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will be available in October through Nokia’s own online store and Amazon too.

Editors' Recommendations