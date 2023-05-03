 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nokia’s new phone is so tough, you can almost pressure wash it

Andy Boxall
By

The Nokia name has long been associated with tough phones, but HMD Global’s new Nokia XR21 goes a step beyond what we’re used to seeing. It has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which joins a MIL-STD-810H toughness rating, but it also adds IP69K to the list. This unusual rating, which we can’t recall seeing on another phone, means the phone can resist very high pressure jets of water, dust, or steam coming at any angle.

Nokia XR21 in green, in water.

How much pressure are we talking? The company says you can hit it with a 100-bar pressure stream of water at up to 80-degrees centigrade, and it’ll carry on working. To put that into context, most home pressure washers operate at around 100-bar, so you should be able to give it a very thorough cleaning under a tap without concern.

Related Videos

Otherwise he XR21 mostly looks like a regular Android phone, but it’s properly tough on the outside with its aluminum chassis and durable rear panel, plus it has Gorilla Glass Victus over the 6.49-inch screen too. Should the worst happen, the phone comes with a one-year screen replacement guarantee (in particular regions), and the whole phone gets a three year warranty as standard too. There’s plenty of peace of mind in the Nokia XR21.

Related
The black and green colors of the Nokia XR21.

However, while it looks like a hardwearing thing, the technology isn’t all that exciting. An aging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor powers the Android 12 operating system, which isn’t a very modern combination, although three Android operating system updates are promised. It’s just a shame one of those will be wasted on Android 13, which should really have been installed now.

The 6.49-inch screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good news, and there’s a 64-megapixel main camera on the back. It’s joined by an 8MP wide-angle camera, but in our experience, these aren’t usually very good. Set at the top of the screen is a 16MP selfie camera, and inside the phone is a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging. On the body is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

A person holding the Nokia XR21, while in water.

The successor to the Nokia XR20, released in 2021, the Nokia XR21 comes in either Midnight Black or Pine Green colors. It has been announced for the U.K. at the moment, where the black model will be available from May 3 for 500 British pounds or around $625, and the green version will follow in June. There’s only one configuration, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. Nokia has also added the XR21 to its Circular subscription service, where it costs 22 pounds per month, which is approximately $27.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
New Nokia G50 signals HMD Global’s leap into affordable 5G phones
Nokia G50 held in hand.

HMD Global has joined the ranks of smartphone companies launching really affordable 5G phones with the new Nokia G50. It costs $299 or 200 British pounds, putting it up against devices like the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G.

It’s obvious from this list that HMD Global is up against considerable competition, so what does the Nokia G50 offer? The specification will be a familiar one if you’ve been following the low-cost 5G phone trend recently. The processor inside is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 with matching 5G modem, and a choice of either 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage, or as a 6GB/128GB version.

Read more
New Nokia 5.4 delivers strong specs at a price that can’t be ignored
hmd global nokia 5 4 news hand

The Nokia 5.3 is one of the best value smartphones you can buy, and we not only gave it a great review, but also added it to our roundup of the best cheap phones available today. HMD Global has now announced the sequel, the Nokia 5.4, and plenty has changed to make it even more tempting, at a price that simply can't be ignored.

Made from polycarbonate and available in two colors, Polar Night and Dusk, the Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch LCD screen on the front, The teardrop notch from the Nokia 5.3 has been replaced by a more attractive and less visually intrusive hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. New colors aside, the back of the phone is fairly similar, with a circular camera module top-center and a fingerprint sensor underneath.

Read more
New affordable Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 phones are made to last
nokia 2 4 3 news close

HMD Global has two new Nokia phones for your consideration, and although neither will stretch your budget, they will last for some time. The Nokia 2.4 costs $139 or 99 British pounds and the Nokia 3.4 is $179 or 129 British pounds. These affordable phones are designed to last, with a combination of large batteries and guaranteed software updates for the next few years.

Nokia 2.4

Read more