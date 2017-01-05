Misfit’s Vapor smartwatch breaks with tradition and adds a touchscreen

Ever since Misfit took the world by storm with its subtle Shine fitness tracker back in 2011, it’s been making unique products. Now that it’s part of the fashion company Fossil Group’s portfolio of brands, Misfit has released activity trackers at a breakneck pace, partnering with brands like Speedo and Swarovski for prime placement. It’s perhaps best known by the Shine 2 and Ray, screen-free fitness trackers with notification lights, vibration motors, and activity-tracking features. But at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Misfit broke with tradition in debuting the Vapor, its first touchscreen smartwatch.

It isn’t Misfit’s first smartwatch, technically speaking. In October, the company introduced the Phase, an analog wristwatch with activity-tracking sensors and smart features. However, the Misfit Vapor is different from any wearable the company’s made before, mainly because it has a touchscreen.

The Vapor boasts a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing and hand-polished case back. The body is swim proof and water resistant up to 50 meters. The interchangeable straps feature stainless steel hardware in matching tones.

The Vapor’s 1.39-inch OLED screen packs 326 pixels per inch, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and 4GB of internal storage. You use a touch-sensitive bezel to navigate through the Vapor’s menu of watch faces, applications, and notifications. Sensors including a “dual-injected polycarbonate” heart-rate sensor, accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone perform real-time fitness tracking. Since the watch has Bluetooth, it supports offline, phone-free music streaming to paired headphones.

The Vapor lasts an estimated two days on a charge and juices up wirelessly via a magnetic charging cradle. The Misfit Vapor is available for pre-order in two colors, jet black and rose gold. It’ll retail for $200 when it launches on Misfit’s online store this summer.

It’s a bold move for Misfit, a company that seemed content to stick with stylish, screenless fitness trackers.

“Misfit Vapor opens the next chapter of even more customizable options for our users. Touchscreen smartwatches offer an almost infinitely versatile platform on which to build new experiences, products, and service. The future of wearables will grow out of both truly wearable hardware and advanced software that is tailored to create a compelling, personalized user experience. Vapor takes us one step closer to achieving that vision,” Preston Moxcey, General Manager of Misfit, said in a press release.

With the Vapor, Misfit is entering an overcrowded field. It’s competing with Fitbit’s Blaze, the Apple Watch, Android Wear watches, and a number of other watch makers. However, the Vapor is no slouch. Its water resistance matches that of the Apple Watch. Its estimated two-day battery life, if accurate, approaches best in class. At $200, the Vapor costs significantly less than the $375 Apple Watch Series 2, the $350 Huawei Watch, and the $250 Fitbit Surge.

For the time being, Fossil plans to continue producing Misfit’s own products and incorporate its technology into products that look like traditional watches. Its plans for the company’s other product categories are less clear. Misfit sells accessories that transform its wearables into bracelets and pendants; a connected light bulb called the Bolt; the Beddit, a sleep tracker; and the Flash Link, a Bluetooth remote control.