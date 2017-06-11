The best portable battery chargers

Update: We’ve added new battery packs from Nifty and Moshi.

We’ve all suffered the sudden, all-encompassing horror of a dead phone. The accusing looks and hushed criticism of shunned family and friends. That blank screen on the commute home that leaves you at the mercy of your chatty fellow traveler. The sudden loss of Google Maps as you turn into an unfamiliar neighborhood. The sinking feeling as you realize your phone alarm didn’t go off because you forgot to plug it in last night. Why oh why, must our smartphones die?

We feel your pain, and that’s why we’ve been checking out some of the best external chargers on the market. Until there’s a real breakthrough in battery technology, a portable charger might be the best solution. We’ve got something here for you whatever your needs may be, from a bucket load of power for a camping trip, to a pocket-friendly solution for your daily commute. These are 25 of the best portable chargers that money can buy. Additionally, if you’re looking for charging cables, be sure to check out our picks for the best lightning cables and USB Type-C cables.

Nifty External Battery Capacity — 6,800mAh

Outputs — 2 ports (USB-C 3A and USB-A QC3.0 3A)

Weight — 157g (5.5oz)

Price — $80

Time to fully charge — 2 to 3 hours We’re impressed by a couple of the features on this portable charger, so it definitely earns its name. The battery capacity isn’t huge, but it’s a compact device finished with a textured plastic that comes in red, gray, or black, with a glossy Nifty logo. It offers a USB-C and a USB-A port, which supports Quick Charge 3.0. Each port is also capable of outputting 3A, but total output is capped at 4.8A. You can charge two devices simultaneously. What we really like about the Nifty is the lack of buttons. You simply tap it and both the five-LED array and the USB port lights up to show you how much power remains, which is ideal if you’re fumbling in the dark. Charging speeds are fast, too, regardless of your device. It comes packaged with a 3-foot, flat, USB-A to USB-C cable and a shorter, flat, USB to Micro USB cable. Both are orange, tangle-resistant, and sport Velcro ties. If you want to charge your iPhone, however, you’ll need to provide your own USB to Lightning cable, or buy a spare. As nifty as the Nifty is, it’s expensive. You can get a higher-capacity portable charger for far less, even with a USB-C port. It likely won’t be as stylish or sport the illuminated port, but if you’re on a budget, you can probably live without the extras. If price is no object, however, then we can recommend the Nifty. Buy one now from: Amazon

Moshi IonSlim 5k Capacity — 5,150mAh

Output — 2 ports (Type-C and USB-A 3A total)

Weight — 143g (5.04oz)

Price – $55

Time to fully charge 4 hours You’ll like the look and feel of this svelte charger. It’s just 8.5-millimeters thick and has a durable and stylish aluminum finish. There are two ports, one USB-C and one USB-A, which offer a total output of 15 watts (3A). The USB-C port is also used to charge the IonSlim. It ships with a 6-inch, reversible USB-C to USB-A cable, which can be used to charge the battery pack or another device. Next to the two ports, you’ll find the power button and a four-LED array that displays the remaining power. You can’t charge two devices at once, but you can charge the battery pack via USB-C and use USB-A to charge your phone at the same time. You can charge most phones at least once with this battery pack, and it will probably provide a couple of charges for the iPhone 7. Buy one now from: Moshi

Flux Portable Charger Simon Hill/Digital Trends Capacity — 4,000mAh

Output — 2 built-in cables (1A and 2.1A)

Weight — 88g (3.1oz)

Price – $30+

Time to fully charge — 3 to 4 hours This is one of the slimmest portable chargers we’ve ever come across. If you’re really looking for something pocket-sized, the Flux Charger is worth more than just a glance. It’s a mere 7.8-millimeters thick and measures 108 x 62.8 millimeters. It’s also incredibly light, but holds enough power to fully recharge your phone at least once, possibly twice. It’s finished with a durable black or white aluminum, and features two built-in cables, a Micro USB cable, and a MFi-certified Lightning cable. There’s also a Micro-USB port for charging, which comes with a short Micro USB to USB cable. Tap the small button on the side, and the four tiny LEDs light up to show remaining power. It doesn’t support fast charging, though, and we found that it took a couple of hours to charge the large battery in the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Fortunately, it should fully charge an iPhone in around an hour. The input for charging it is 1.5A, so it takes a while to fully charge, but it does support pass-through charging, so you can plug it into the wall and your phone at the same time. If you like the design, but you need more power then check out the 10,000mAh Flux Charger Plus for $60. Buy one now from: Amazon Flux

RAVPower Portable External Battery Charger Capacity — 20,100mAh

Outputs — 3 ports (Type-C 3A, QC 3.0 2.4A, and 2.4A)

Weight — 377g (13.3oz)

Price – $50

Time to fully charge — 4 to 5 hours This versatile charger has three output ports. There are two USB ports, both rated at 2.4A, but one of them supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. There’s also a USB Type-C port that can deliver up to 3A for your laptop, tablet, or phone. There’s a big power button up top with four blue LEDs to show remaining power. Not only can it charge devices with QC 3.0 or USB Type-C, it can also be charged by either, which means it’s very fast to juice up. You get two tangle-free USB to Micro USB cables in the box, but, unfortunately, there’s no USB Type-C cable in there. It also comes with a soft, mesh bag sporting a drawstring closure. It’s not the most portable device in the world, but it’s impressively compact and light for the capacity. This is a good solution for travelers with multiple gadgets. You can expect at least five full charges for an average smartphone, and it can even charge an iPad Air with change. If speed is important to you and you have devices that support Type-C or QC 3.0, then this is a must-have. Buy one now from: Amazon

Carved Wood Power Bank Capacity — 6,000mAh

Outputs — 1 port (2.1A)

Weight — 140g (5oz)

Price — $49+

Time to fully charge — 4 to 5 hours This is easily one of the most attractive power banks we’ve ever seen. The frame is a soft, black plastic with an ebony layer on the bottom and an eye-catching top panel. Carved offers a wide range of different finishes, some of which consist of plain wood grain, some with fantastic designs by talented artists, and some that mix natural wood grain with splashes of colored resin. In terms of functionality, the Carved power bank is really straightforward — you get enough power to fully charge a smartphone at least once, delivered via a single USB port that’s rated at 2.1A. All the connections and components rest at one end, including the USB port used to charge your phone, the MicroUSB used to charge the power bank, the recessed power button, and a standard LED array that indicates how much juice is left. The charger also comes with a handy burlap sack and a short MicroUSB-to-USB cable. Buy one now from: Carved

BlitzWolf Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Power Bank Capacity — 10,400mAh

Outputs — 1 port (up to 2.4A)

Weight — 270g (9.52oz)

Price — $24

Time to fully charge — 2 to 3 hours This power bank offers great quality and a good range of features at an attractive price. It’s a chunky, heavy, wee device that’s just under an inch thick, four inches long, and three inches across, so it will fit neatly in your pocket or bag. To make up the 10,400mAh rating it actually has four, 2,600mAh LG batteries inside. It’s extremely simple to use. There’s a power button which brings the four blue LEDs to life, to give a rough indication of remaining power. You have a single USB output and a Micro USB input for charging it up. Both support Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology, which is fast. If you have a charger that supports it, then you can actually charge this power bank up to 60 percent in just 30 minutes. The output is smart enough to determine what you’ve plugged in, so it can cover 5V/2A for universal devices, 5V/2.1A, 9V/1.8A, and 12V/1.35A (QC 2.0) for Android devices, and 5V/2.4A for Apple devices. You also get a Micro USB charging cable in the box. You can expect around three speedy, full charges for something like the Samsung Galaxy S6 from this power bank. Buy one now from: Amazon

ZeroLemon ToughJuice Rugged Portable Charger Capacity – 30,000mAh

Outputs — 4 ports (2 x 2A and 2 x 1A)

Weight — 400g (14.1oz)

Price – $68+

Time to fully charge — 8 to 24 hours If you want enough power to keep your gadgets going for a week in the wilderness, then this rugged power bank from ZeroLemon could be right up your street. It’s very big and heavy, but that’s the price you pay for a 30,000mAh capacity. It’s also designed to cope with the outdoors, so there’s a dual-layer plastic covering to absorb shock and port covers to keep dirt out, but it won’t cope with the wet. It’s capable of charging up four devices simultaneously with a combined output of 6A divided into 2A/2A/1A/1A. You’ll be able to charge up an iPhone 6 or 6S around ten times, a Galaxy S6 about seven times, or an iPad Air a couple of times. There’s a round power button on the top with four LEDs built in to give you an idea about the remaining power. You only get one Micro USB cable in the box, but there are actually two Micro USB ports to enable you to charge this up faster, which is a good thing, because it can take 24 hours to charge with a single charger. It’s not going to suit everyone, but for a family or a group of friends on a camping trip, this could be ideal. Buy one now from: Amazon

Emtec Power Pouch Capacity — 6,000mAh

Outputs — 2 ports (2.1A and 1A)

Weight — 240g (8.46oz)

Price – $40

Time to fully charge — 4 to 5 hours This pouch is a smart idea. It comes in Android or iOS flavors, with a built-in Lightning cable or a microUSB cable. The battery is sealed within a zipped pouch, and there’s a pocket in the front into which you can slide your phone alongside the main 2.1A charging cable. There’s also an elastic closure to keep it safe and secure. If you open the zip there’s a built-in USB cable for charging it up, rated at 2A. You’ll also find a backup USB port for charging another device at 1A. On the top corner of the device inside the pouch, there’s a standard four LED display and power button, so you can see the remaining juice. You should get close to two full charges for your phone from the Power Pouch. Buy one now from: Amazon