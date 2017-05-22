14 apps to help you step up your selfie

Love it or hate it, selfies are now a modern fact of life. The iconic self portraiture has been blowing up every newsfeed from here to Helsinki even before Merriam-Webster officially inducted the term into the English dictionary, quickly capitalizing on the rise of social media and the lightning-quick adoption of camera-equipped smartphones. However, although there’s a vast array of selfie styles and types ranging from the iconic to incriminating, all of them would likely benefit from some additional tweaking.

The right smartphone app can do small wonders for your selfie-steem, allowing you to remove unwanted blemishes and adjust skin tones directly on your device. We can’t guarantee your newly-minted photos will garner as much acclaim as anything done by the Kardashians, but then again, we sincerely doubt any of them is a proper role model for anyone on this Earth. Sorry, Kim.