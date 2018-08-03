Digital Trends
Android Army

Fortnite Battle Royale is coming to Android, but not the Google Play store

Cody Perez
By

Fortnite Battle Royale is officially coming to Android devices everywhere, but not necessarily in the way that many would have expected. The globally popular video game will not be coming to Android smartphones on the Google Play Store. Developer Epic Games has decided to bypass Google’s proprietary app store in favor of distributing the game through its own website.

Reports originally began to pop up that Fortnite Battle Royale wouldn’t be available through the Google Play Store when XDA sifted through the source of the Epic Games’ mobile website to discover instructions on how to download and install the mobile game on an Android smartphone. The directions note that players will need to install it as a third-party app, and not through the official store.

Those reports have since been confirmed to be true by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney himself. Sweeney posted a lengthy FAQ exclusively on Eurogamer, explaining everything that fans need to know about Fortnite Battle Royale on Android. The reasoning behind this surprising decision is simple; Epic Games is opting out of using the Google Play Store to distribute the Android version in order to retain profits.

Epic Games is straightforward and honest in the FAQ, revealing that the 30 percent revenue share that Google requires for all in-app purchases is the deciding factor. According to Sweeney, that 30 percent cut is a high cost when the developer’s remaining 70 percent “must cover all the cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games.”

If you are looking forward to playing Fortnite Battle Royale on your Android device, you will need to go through a few extra hoops compared to other mobile games when it releases. Players will need to use the official Epic Games website on their phone to download the installer directly. This will require Android users to make sure that their settings are changed in order to allow the installation of third-party apps.

Epic Games’ decision to handle the release of Fortnite Battle Royale on Android does bring with it some concern. This could introduce younger players to installing third-party apps, and leave them more susceptible to installing malware and/or fake versions of the app.

An exact release date has yet to be given for the Android version. Fortnite Battle Royale is currently available to download for free on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Product Review

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung tries to crack the code to tablet productivity

Samsung’s here with a new tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S4. The biggest takeaway is that you can use the company’s Android desktop mode, also known as DeX, right when you connect the tablet to the keyboard cover.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. Galaxy Tab S3: Android Tablet Showdown

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4, and it comes with upgraded power and looks, plus a larger screen. It looks set to take on the world, but first, can it prove itself and beat last year's Galaxy Tab S3?
Posted By Mark Jansen
cars with Android Auto
Cars

Want to join the Android Army? Here are all the cars with Android Auto

Android Auto is great, but not every vehicle has it. If you want to know if your car compatible with Android Auto -- or if you're looking for a new ride that is -- we've compiled a list of all the cars that currently offer Android Auto…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

Samsung's Bixby assistant will come to the Galaxy Tab S4 next year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has launched. With the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and the option for 256GB of storage, it's a powerful beast. But it's got more than just that up its sleeve. Here's all you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung bixby speaker news logo wr 3 2 17
Mobile

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is cheaper than the Tab S4, with the same screen size

Along with the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the company also took the wraps off of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5, a tablet with a relatively low price and midrange specs. The device isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
porsche design huawei mate rs back top half
Mobile

Huawei just overtook Apple as the second-largest smartphone seller

Huawei is on the way up. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the company overtook Apple as the second-largest smartphone seller during the second quarter of 2018. Of course, it's likely that will change again soon.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto z3 5g mod press
Product Review

This snap-on modem is your golden ticket to a 5G fantasyland

The new Moto Z3 will be the very first to work with a 5G Moto Mod, allowing owners to experience super-fast data speeds before anybody else. But where? And when? The nascent state of 5G technology leaves a lot of questions swirling around…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. iPad Pro: Which high-end tablet takes the crown?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is an Android tablet built for professionals and creatives alike. It has strong specifications, and comes with the S Pen. How does it stack up against the iPad Pro? We found out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
android distribution news p logo offset right
Mobile

The countdown is on: Android P will likely be released on August 20

It's that magical time of year again when the next version of Android is almost here. After months of a beta program, Google has released the final version of the public beta for Android P. Here are all the features in Android P.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2
Mobile

The best to-do list apps for Android and iOS

Lots of tasks on your mind? Looking for a way to stay organized? Look no further than your smartphone -- we've rounded up the best to-do list apps for both Android and iOS to keep you organized.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Moto Z3
Mobile

Ready for 5G? Motorola's new Z3 will be the first upgradeable 5G phone you can buy

Buckle up your Moto Mods and get ready -- the Motorola Moto Z3 is finally almost here. Boasting flagship specs and a classic Motorola design, the phone is set to be a serious contender for anyone looking for a flagship-like phone in 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
realme smartphone brand news 1 phone top
Mobile

Following trailblazer OnePlus, Realme becomes a real smartphone brand

New smartphone company Realme is worth noting because it's path to existence follows another successful and exciting brand quite closely. Realme, like OnePlus, has been founded by a former Oppo vice president.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 video leaks, confirming many hyped details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors here to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
why google is going back to white space in design maps
Mobile

Google Maps’ location sharing now lets you track battery status

In addition to finding directions or transit information, Google Maps allows users to share their location with others. With its latest feature currently rolling out, users are also able to share their battery level.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar