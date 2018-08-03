Channel your inner daredevil to complete Fortnite's Flaming Hoops challenge

Share

It’s another week in the real world, so you know what that means — more Fortnite weekly challenges! This week, the hottest challenge – literally – is the Fortnite Flaming Hoops challenge. This challenge is part of season five’s fourth week, and tasks players with taking on a daring task of jumping through rings of fire.

We are going to go over where all of the rings of fire are located so you can easily hop through them and get those sweet, sweet Battle Pass rewards. Without further ado, let’s jump on through!

Fortnite Flaming Hoops challenge explained

What is the Fortnite Flaming Hoops challenge? Well, it is the latest and hottest challenge to join the weekly tasks for players in season five. The heat is really turning up this summer with season five with the release of the new desert region in the southeast quadrant, the new Paradise Palms location, and now the rings of fire location challenge.

You can find the challenge for yourself by heading to the normal Battle Royale screen in the lobby. From there, navigate over to the “challenges” tab that can be found at the top of the screen.

Here, you will see all of the challenges that are currently available for season five of Battle Royale. In fact, you can even see all the way down to week 10, which will be the final week for this season.

Fortnite Flaming Hoops is a free challenge, which means you can do it whether you’ve paid for the Battle Pass or not. You must jump through five flaming hoops with a shopping cart vehicle or an ATK – All Terrain (Golf) Kart. It sounds a little trickier than recent challenges like the birthday cake one. Thankfully, we’ve got your back. Let’s get started with finding them all.

Fortnite Flaming Hoops location guide

There’s a total of five rings of fire that we will want to find. Most challenges have more tasks to complete, but don’t let that fool you. This challenge is a little harder to accomplish than most. What’s because you must find and grab one of the two vehicles in the game to complete the challenge.

That’s a problem. There’s only so many shopping carts and golf carts to go around in each Battle Royale match. You probably won’t be able to do all five Fortnite Flaming Hoops in one match, but you can complete the challenge across multiple matches.

Let’s begin with getting you a shopping cart or ATK.

Where to find shopping carts and golf carts

To complete the Fortnite Flaming Hoops challenge, you are going to obviously need a shopping cart or ATK. You aren’t able to leap through on your own, or even with a jetpack. Because of this, we recommend doing this challenge in squads or duos so that you have a teammate to help you find one.

The best locations to find a shopping cart are in a few different locations. They randomly spawn, so have some patience. Your best bets are Tilted Towers, Retail Row, Greasy Grove, and the racetrack just northeast of Paradise Palms.

The best spots to find a golf cart are Snobby Shores, the same racetrack, Lazy Links, and Paradise Palms. Grab you your vehicle of choice, and let’s go!

Fortnite Flaming Hoops Lazy Links location 1

This challenge can be completed by driving through just five of a number of hoops on the map. However, to make this easier for you, we’re going to focus on five that are in the same area and can be finished in the same match easily. You’re not looking for the ring itself, but the stunt ramp that you jump off to fly through the ring. The first ring is found just due west of Lazy Links to the north of the map.

You are going to want to head to Lazy Links and go west of the location until you see a large underground area. The ramp for this location is located right above the cave, and you can use it to leap across.

Fortnite Flaming Hoops Lazy Links location 2

Your next spot is just southwest of Lazy Links and features an ice cream truck that you leap across to make it through the Fortnite Flaming Hoops and nail your second part of this challenge.

Fortnite Flaming Hoops Tomato Town location

Your third ring of fire to jump will be just south of Tomato Town and west of the unnamed warehouses. This is by far the trickiest of the five we recommend, and certainly will take a bit of time to accomplish. The ring itself is located just outside of the tunnel that goes underneath a mountain.

Unfortunately, you can’t reach the ring from the tunnel or there on the ground because there is no ramp in this area. Instead, you are going to need to get on top of the mountain. This can be done the long way, or by building up a ramp and then riding it to the top. You will then want to find the location on top of the mountain facing the ring.

Here, you have two choices. Your first is to powerslide with the golf cart to charge up your turbo boost and launch through the ring of fire. This isn’t the easiest to accomplish, so if you aren’t confident in your handling skills, you’ll want to do the second option. Build yourself a ramp up to the ring, then make your leap!

Fortnite Flaming Hoops Pleasant Park/Tilted Towers location

This next spot is actually two locations in one, sort of. It’s actually randomized which one will appear in your current match but they are, thankfully, close enough to each other to make it not be a big deal. The first spot (and the one we did) is northwest of Tilted Towers, right to the south of the stunt mountain.

The second is on the opposite side; the north side of the mountain and located just south of Pleasant Park. If you go to one of those locations and you don’t see a flaming ring right next to the stunt ramp, then you will want to head to the opposite side.

Fortnite Flaming Hoops Snobby Shores location

The final location that is close to all of the other four is the Snobby Shores location. This one is really easy to spot from Snobby Shores, so head there and then go to the south end of the area. You will be able to easily see this flaming ring. Jump through it, and that’s it! You’re done!

Fortnite Flaming Hoops other locations

Now, there are three other locations that you can choose to jump through if you’d like. They are all easy to find but spread out more than the others, which is why we don’t recommend them. However, they are great alternatives if you happen to find yourself in these parts of the map due to the circle and storm.

Here are all of the other ring of fire locations along with their ramps: