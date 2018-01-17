The Moto X5 will feature an iPhone X-like notch, according to new leak

The Moto X may have been replaced as Lenovo’s flagship Moto phone with the Moto Z, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth buying. On the contrary, recent Moto X phones have offered some pretty awesome features — and based on early leaks, the 2018 Moto X, also known as the Moto X5, will be no different.

There’s a lot we don’t know about the Moto X5, but thanks to recent leaks there’s now a lot we do know. Here’s everything we know about the Moto X5 so far.

Design

The Moto X5 may offer some design features that we haven’t seen in Moto phones yet — even though it’s no longer the flagship Moto. For starters, a leaked image from Droid-Life seems to show a phone with an iPhone X-like “notch” at the top, with status icons on either side of it. It’s unclear what that means for the software in general and where notification icons will show up.

Speaking of the display, it also seems to sport nicely rounded corners, and the report notes that it sits in at 5.9-inches with a FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Like the Moto Z3 leak, it seems like the new Moto X does not feature a fingerprint sensor, though there is a dual-sensor front-facing camera. We’ll have to wait and see if that means that Lenovo is replacing the fingerprint sensor with facial recognition, like Apple, or if the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the display like the Vivo phone that was shown off at CES 2018. There’s also a new white software navigation button — though Droid-Life notes that you’ll probably be able to replace that with the standard three-button Android navigation buttons.

According to text that accompanies the Moto X5 images, the device will also feature “Moto XP’s,” which is billed as being “Moto’s Smart Ai.” We’re not sure what that means yet. It’s possibly it could be a kind of Google Assistant competitor.

Specs

We don’t really know much about the specs of the upcoming Moto X5 just yet. Last year’s Moto X featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which is a decent chip, to be sure, but also decidedly midrange. Considering Lenovo has its flagship bases covered with the Moto Z, we expect the new Moto X to feature a similarly midrange chip.

As far as RAM and storage goes, the device will likely feature around 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage — though that’s just speculation. We’ll have to wait and see what the device offers in real life.