The upcoming Lenovo Moto Z3 apparently leaks online in all its mod-packing glory

Another year, another set of Motorola devices from Lenovo. This year, we’re looking forward to seeing the Moto G6, Moto X5, and Moto Z3 — the latter of which is the flagship Moto device. Previous iterations of the Moto Z have done pretty well. Not only do they seem to offer flagship hardware, but the original Moto Z also kickstarted a new ecosystem of modular add-ons that can help make your phone both more functional and more unique.

But exactly what will the new Lenovo Moto Z3 offer? Will it be all that different from previous Moto Z phones? So far it seems as though there will be at least two Moto Z3 phones — the Moto Z3 and the Moto Z3 Play. We may not know everything there is to know about the new phones just yet, but here’s everything we do know, thanks largely to a new leak from Droid Life.

Design

In a major leak from Droid Life, we got our first images of what will reportedly be the new Moto Z. The images show a few differences from previous generations of the phone. For starters, the display on the Moto Z2 Play seems to be a little larger, and accompanying text says it will measure 6 inches — up from 5.5-inches on both the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play. The result of that larger display is that it covers much more of the front of the phone, and means there’s no home button at the bottom. The resolution of that display will come in at 2,560 x 1,440, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone will also feature rounded corners.

The standard Moto Z3 will feature an even more modern look, with images showing that the display may curve slightly around the edge. The resolution will reportedly be the same as the Moto Z3 Play. On the display, the images also seem to show a new white software button that we assume is for navigation.

The back of the phone looks much the same as previous Moto Z phones. That makes sense — Lenovo will want to ensure that the Moto Mods already available will fit on new Moto Z phones The camera bump is presumably the same size, and shows a dual-sensor camera. Both of the phones have a dual-lens cameras on the front of the device, too, meaning the fingerprint sensor could be ditched in favor of facial recognition. Neither of the phones seem to sport a fingerprint sensor, though it’s possible that one could be located under the display, like the new Vivo phone that was shown off at CES 2018.

Speaking of Moto Mods, an image of the Moto Z2 shows what looks to be a “5G” mod. What that means remains to be seen, though if we had to speculate, we would assume that the mod includes the radios necessary to connect to 5G networks.

Specs

We don’t know too much about the specs of the phone just yet, but the Droid Life leak suggests that a third Moto Z3 is planned down the road when the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is made available. That seems to suggest that the first two devices will instead feature the last-generation Snapdragon 835 — which is still a very respectable chip. We don’t know anything else about the specs just yet — though the Moto Z2 Force last year featured up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, so we expect to see up to the same levels or even higher on the new phones.

Price and release date

We don’t know much about pricing or availability for these phones just yet. Lenovo announced the Moto Z2 Play early in July, with the Moto Z2 Force coming just a few weeks later. We’ll likely see the new phones at similar times this year.